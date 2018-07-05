WTO sees signs of trade tensions starting to affect global economy

Trade barriers being erected by major economies could jeopardise the global economic recovery and their effects are already starting to show, the World Trade Organization (above) said on Wednesday in a report on trade restrictions among G20 nations.

[GENEVA] Trade barriers being erected by major economies could jeopardise the global economic recovery and their effects are already starting to show, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday in a report on trade restrictions among G20 nations.

"This continued escalation poses a serious threat to growth and recovery in all countries, and we are beginning to see this reflected in some forward-looking indicators," WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said in a statement.

REUTERS