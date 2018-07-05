You are here

WTO sees signs of trade tensions starting to affect global economy

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 12:01 AM

[GENEVA] Trade barriers being erected by major economies could jeopardise the global economic recovery and their effects are already starting to show, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday in a report on trade restrictions among G20 nations.

"This continued escalation poses a serious threat to growth and recovery in all countries, and we are beginning to see this reflected in some forward-looking indicators," WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said in a statement.

