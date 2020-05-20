You are here

Home > Government & Economy

WTO's goods trade index hits record low amid Covid-19 disruptions

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 5:12 PM

file79npuymudblwx7cymag.jpg
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday its goods trade indicator fell to the lowest level since its launch, indicating global trade was likely to fall "precipitously" in the first half of 2020 due to disruptions caused by Covid-19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday its goods trade indicator fell to the lowest level since its launch, indicating global trade was likely to fall "precipitously" in the first half of 2020 due to disruptions caused by Covid-19.

The indicator, launched in July 2016, fell to 87.6 from 95.5 in February, the Geneva-based body said. Readings of less than 100 indicate trade below medium-term trends.

"The current reading captures the initial phases of the Covid-19 outbreak, and shows no sign of the trade decline bottoming out yet," the WTO said in a statement.

Even before the pandemic, trends had been slowing due to a trade war between major economies like China and the United States and slowing economic growth.

The WTO estimated last month that world merchandise trade could decline between 13 per cent and 32 per cent this year, depending on the duration of the pandemic and the effectiveness of policy responses. The new reading was consistent with that estimate, the statement added.

SEE ALSO

Global economy could take 2 to 3 years to recover from Covid-19: IHS Markit

The body's trade outlook indicator is a composite of data on export orders in business surveys, air freight, container shipping, car production and sales and trade in electronic components and agricultural materials, particularly wood.

It is designed to identify turning points and gauge momentum in global trade rather than to provide a specific short-term forecast.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Chloroquine is all the rage for Bolsonaro in Brazil’s virus war

China's new outbreak shows signs the virus could be changing

Singapore running out of time to call election: Chan Chun Sing

'Circuit-breaker' has worked but Singapore must get used to new normal, says PM Lee

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

Thailand's central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps to record low

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 05:16 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.15...

May 20, 2020 05:02 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air's lessors including China's BOC take main ownership

[OSLO] Lessors including China's BOC Aviation are now the biggest shareholders in Norwegian Air after the budget...

May 20, 2020 04:49 PM
Government & Economy

Chloroquine is all the rage for Bolsonaro in Brazil’s virus war

[BRASILIA] With coronavirus cases setting record after record in Brazil, an 86-year-old anti-malarial drug with an...

May 20, 2020 04:40 PM
Life & Culture

UK's Cambridge University to hold all lectures online next year

[LONDON] Britain's Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday to announce that all its...

May 20, 2020 04:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture proposes acquisition of 40% stake in sanitiser maker

CATALIST-LISTED Kitchen Culture Holdings has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Guangdong Fon-neus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.