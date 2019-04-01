Xi fails to calm Europe as Juncker takes another swipe at China

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker stepped up his criticism of Chinese trade practices just days after President Xi Jinping sought to soothe European concerns in Paris.

At the March 26 meeting, held together with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU side explained that "it can't stay like this, that Chinese companies have free access to our markets in Europe, but we don't to the markets in China," Mr Juncker told lawmakers in the German state of Saarland on Monday.

He also said Chinese investments in the continent can make it harder in the EU to agree on foreign policy. "One country isn't able to condemn Chinese human rights policy because Chinese investors are involved in one of their ports," Mr Juncker said. "It can't work like this."

Europe has become more vocal in its criticism of China as of late, calling the country a partner as well as an economic competitor and a "systemic rival" on governance. Concerns are mounting over China's growing influence, predatory investments and possible hacking of 5G data networks.

The EU has also been divided over China's Belt and Road infrastructure project, which some see as a threat to sovereignty. Italy's populist government last month signed on to the initiative, brushing off the concerns.

Mr Juncker said he's not against the project "as long as the conditions are right." If European companies can profit from it and "if you don't only meet Chinese workers on these construction sites but also European workers, then this is all feasible," he said.

