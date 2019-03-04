You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Xi Jinping faces growing concerns about economy as legislature meets

He will face "angry voices", even though there are no potential challengers: analyst
Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190304_SMCHINA4_3712467.jpg
President Xi (left) and Premier Li at the opening session of the CPPCC in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Sunday. Mr Xi's vision of a resurgent China at the centre of world affairs has hit road bumps.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S rubber-stamp Parliament opens its annual session on Tuesday as President Xi Jinping faces growing concerns about the slowing economy, a major challenge to the country's pre-eminent leader.

One year after the legislature abolished presidential term limits and etched Mr Xi's name on the constitution, his "new era" vision of a resurgent China at the centre of world affairs has hit unforeseen road bumps. Economic growth is slowing, a festering trade war with the United States has eroded confidence and Mr Xi's signature Belt and Road global trade infrastructure initiative has faced setbacks in some countries.

Bubbles of discontent have appeared as the state has pushed deeper into the economy and people's lives. "This will be a much more difficult situation for Xi Jinping than last year. Last year he was riding high," said Hong Kong-based political analyst Willy Lam.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Premier Li Keqiang is expected to open the National People's Congress (NPC) by announcing a lower GDP growth forecast for 2019, setting the tone for a session heavy on economic legislation and expected to last two weeks.

Nearly 3,000 delegates will ratify a raft of bills in a session expected to last two weeks, including a foreign investment law that could address some US demands and possible tax cuts.

"Xi Jinping has been criticised by party members for not handling the economy well, and failing to tackle the challenges posed by Donald Trump," added Mr Lam.

Mr Lam believes Mr Xi avoided holding a fourth plenum of the party's Central Committee last autumn because of his weakened position. But he convened a meeting with hundreds of provincial and ministerial leaders in Beijing in January to warn them on the need to prevent "major risks" in politics and the economy. "We must increase our readiness for unexpected developments, take precautions, and properly prepare for major risks that may arise in the economic field," Mr Xi said.

China reported 6.6 per cent growth in 2018, the slowest in nearly three decades. Independent analysts estimate it was worse. Three-quarters of provinces have lowered annual growth targets for 2019. Delegates from around the country will convene for the NPC session and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body that runs simultaneously and which began discussions on Sunday.

"Behind closed doors NPC members from the provinces will demand Xi Jinping do something about reviving the economy," Mr Lam said, adding he will face "angry voices".

Still, Mr Xi presides from a position of strength with no potential challengers on the horizon. "For him it's not only the backbone of the economy that makes him a strong leader, but also political ideology."

"An ongoing campaign places Xi centre stage," said Matthias Stepan of Germany's Mercator Institute for China Studies, noting it made it hard for any competitor to emerge. Most recently the party released a "Study to Make China strong" propaganda app that grades people's knowledge of all things Mr Xi.

In 2017 Mr Xi expanded his portfolio into economics - once seen as the purview of the premier - stamping it with a new wordy banner: "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialist Economy with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era". His push to increase the state and party's role in the economy has coincided with a downturn. Video game, film and TV makers have struggled to navigate the vagaries of changing censorship guidelines while Internet companies have been forced to retrench in some areas and step up monitoring. Some entrepreneurs have privately bristled at a push to expand party cells in all companies while others bat about the phrase guojinmintui or "state firms advance, private companies retreat".

"On the one hand the government wants to develop the market but on the other hand they want to control the freedoms that come with a market economy," said Sheng Hong of the Unirule Institute of Economics. "They are afraid of an economy without government control."

US trade negotiators, meanwhile, are pushing for further economic reforms. The investment law seeks to eliminate a major bone of contention - the requirement for foreign companies to transfer proprietary technology to Chinese joint-venture partners.

Mr Xi and his lieutenants have their work cut out for them. "They have to reinstate confidence, especially that the party has the right tools and the right team around Xi to deal with the challenges," said Mr Stepan of Mercator. AFP

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: What happens next for US-North Korea relations?

Up, up and away as US stocks rise for the 10th straight week

Asean to continue domestic reflation policies: DBS

Kuwait said to be planning US$10b investment fund with China

Delay of Brexit from March 29 to June is 'very likely', says Irish PM

Trump may be of help to US video game firms with IP issues in China

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
2 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
3 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
4 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
5 Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_LLQIPG2DJ_3712006.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Real Estate

Co-living beckons to private equity investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening