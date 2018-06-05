You are here
Younger Singapore leaders to build on China ties: Heng
He said it is now timely to explore how to take the mutually beneficial cooperation between Singapore and China to the next level
Nanjing
EVEN as Singapore undergoes leadership renewal and transition, its younger leaders will continue to build on and improve ties with China, visiting Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in China on Monday.
In an address to 200 students and faculty members from Nanjing
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg