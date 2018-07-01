Zahid to give statements to MACC on Monday

Newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that he will be meeting with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators on Monday

[KUALA LUMPUR] Newly elected Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that he will be meeting with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigators on Monday (July 2) the Star online newspaper reported.

"I have been asked to give an explanation over several issues as what had been reported by the mainstream and social media," he told reporters at PWTC on Sunday (July 1).

He said the explanation would include allegations over abuse of funds of a foundation which is owned by his family. The new Umno president is believed to have abused some RM900,000 of the foundation’s funds to settle his and his wife’s credit card bills between 2014 and 2015, the New Straits Times reported.

He reiterated that the foundation was set up by his family for Islamic charitable purposes with donations he personally made and from several friends.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

When asked, Dr Ahmad Zahid did not say if his meeting with the MACC will touch on the frozen accounts of political parties linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations.

"I do not know what questions I will be asked, but I will fully cooperate with the MACC, and will be frank with my explanation," he said.

He did not specify the exact time when he would be present to face questioning at the MACC office in Putrajaya on Monday.

Besides the allegations of abuse of the foundation's fund, it was learned that MACC officers are expected to take statements on Dr Ahmad Zahid's purported meeting with a member of Saudi Arabia's royal family who is said to have donated money to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

MACC director of investigations Datuk Simi Abdul Ghani said the commission would likely issue a statement on the matter on Monday.“For now, we cannot reveal anything because investigations into the case are ongoing. MACC may issue a statement as early as Monday on the matter.”