From Grade A offices to S’pore’s first net-zero hotel: How developer has transformed the city’s skyline

NOT many boys at the tender age of 10 live apart from their parents in an entirely different country. But Stephen Riady was not just any young boy.

Born in Jakarta in 1960, he was sent by his father, Indonesian entrepreneur Mochtar Riady, to pursue his education in Singapore. Little did he know that, years later, he would make a significant imprint in the country he would later call home.

On special occasions when Riady’s parents came for a visit, they would take him to have his favourite chicken rice at Chatterbox in the Mandarin Singapore Hotel (later renamed Mandarin Orchard Singapore).

And just like how chicken rice has become synonymous with Singapore, Riady and his family have played an instrumental role in shaping the nation’s landscape.

Diners at Chatterbox in 1980, a restaurant famous then and now for its chicken rice, beloved by Stephen Riady. PHOTO: OUE

Today, their real estate and healthcare group, OUE Limited, counts Hilton Singapore Orchard (the former Mandarin Orchard Singapore), Mandarin Gallery, One Raffles Place, OUE Bayfront, OUE Downtown, OUE Twin Peaks and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport amongst some of their most iconic properties in Singapore.

Plans are also in place to develop Hotel Indigo Changi Airport, a new 255-room net-zero hotel slated to open in 2028 at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The company has firmly established healthcare as the second growth driver of the business, focused on primary and tertiary healthcare in Singapore and the region.

Artist’s impression of the new Hotel Indigo Changi Airport slated to open in 2028. PHOTO: OUE

No dream too big

After completing his university studies in the United States, Riady heeded his father’s call to spearhead the overseas expansion of the family business, starting in Hong Kong. For the next 15 years, he diligently nurtured their business presence in North-east Asia.

When the Asian Financial Crisis struck in 1997, Riady found himself reflecting on the future and turned his thoughts to Singapore as the place he wanted to call home with his family. Riady eventually became a citizen in 2018.

“My family had spent a lot of time in Singapore, and we shared many fond memories of the country,” says Riady. “Back then, our business did not have a presence in Singapore, so I thought it was a good time to settle here for the family and seek opportunities to expand the business,” he explains.

The iconic Chatterbox chicken rice from 1980. PHOTO: OUE

Sinking his roots in Singapore

The move back to Singapore also saw Riady transition from a short-term investor to an asset owner and developer with a long-term vision.

“In Hong Kong, I would invest in a project then sell when the price was right. But when I came back to Singapore, I wanted to become a developer and long-term asset owner. I wanted to have roots in this country,” he explains.

Fortuitously, his return to Singapore came at a time when the government was seeking to expand and enhance the central business district, promoting a work, live and play culture to boost its status as a global business, financial and tourism hub.

Since then, Singapore has steadily developed into an internationally renowned city of commerce, with a constellation of prominent buildings dotting its fast-changing skyline, many of which are developed by OUE.

When it was built in 1986, One Raffles Place was the tallest skyscraper in Singapore. PHOTO: OUE

OUE was established in 1964 and listed in 1969. Recounting his earliest memories of the company, Riady says as a boy, he would turn on the now-defunct Teletext and see OUE as the blue-chip property stock at the time.

In 2010, he was appointed executive chairman and is now also group chief executive officer of the company.

Under Riady’s leadership, OUE has transformed its business and increased the total value of its assets to S$9.3 billion as of 31 December 2023. This portfolio includes two listed REITs spanning iconic commercial, hospitality, retail and healthcare assets across the region.

In 2017, OUE expanded into the healthcare sector, with a vision to scale Singapore’s best medical practices in the country and beyond. With Singapore’s rapidly ageing population and increasing regional demand for quality healthcare, Riady believes the company’s move was timely for capturing opportunity while addressing the region’s growing needs. Reflecting on OUE’s 60th anniversary this year, Riady says: “I feel so proud to be part of this company so many years later.”

Leadership with heart

Having enjoyed immense corporate success thus far, Riady has sought to give back to the community, a philosophy imparted to him by his father. “He used to tell me that if you do well, always remember to give back to the communities where you have thrived in,” says Riady.

Driven by this ethos, Riady has directed his philanthropic efforts primarily through the Stephen Riady Foundation, which focuses on making impactful contributions in education and healthcare—areas he believes are pivotal to help uplift society. The foundation engages in numerous initiatives, such as providing scholarships and funding for educational institutions and healthcare organisations.

Exuding an even temper and calm demeanour, Riady describes himself as an “ordinary” businessman, characterised by humility and a belief that one should not “trouble others” when conducting business. “You must be responsible in doing business, do not trouble others and do not trouble the government,” he explains.

Stephen Riady became a Singapore citizen in 2018 and continues to contribute to the growth of the nation today. PHOTO: OUE

In an increasingly uncertain and volatile world, Riady believes that a person must develop three types of capital to succeed in business and life: networks, skills and ability, and human capital. While networking and skills can be acquired relatively easily, he feels human capital is the most complex to cultivate, as it involves innate intelligence, a sense of responsibility and, most importantly, compassion.

“To develop human capital, you need someone with a heart big enough to lead effectively and compassionately. If your heart isn’t big enough, you end up getting angry frequently, constantly under pressure and often rushing through things,” he says.

As he looks back on OUE’s achievements over the past six decades, Riady reveals that of all the buildings in OUE’s portfolio, Hilton Singapore Orchard is the one he holds closest to his heart.

In 2010, OUE transformed the lower floors of the hotel into Mandarin Gallery, a premier retail and lifestyle upscale mall facing Orchard Road. Furthermore, in 2023, OUE rebranded Mandarin Orchard Singapore to Hilton Singapore Orchard, introducing a new chapter of exceptional hospitality for guests, in line with the government’s call to promote Singapore as an attractive tourist destination.

Of all the buildings in OUE’s portfolio, Hilton Singapore Orchard (above) is the one Stephen Riady holds closest to his heart. PHOTO: OUE

“It’s a place I have known since I was 10 years old, and to think that we not only own this iconic building today, but have also enhanced its value,” he muses. Suffice to say, the memories of those treasured chicken rice treats at Chatterbox have left an indelible mark in his heart.