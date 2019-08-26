Adding colour to the New York Major

COLOUR is a significant feature in the United States Open tennis championships, the modern version of the oldest tennis event, the US National Championships played in 1881.

Since 1978, the US Open has been played on a hard court surface called Pro Deco Turf. It is a multi-layer cushioned surface said to be medium fast.

Each August, before the start of the tournament on the last Monday of the month, the courts are resurfaced.

Since 2005, all US Open tennis courts have been painted a shade of blue (trademarked as "US Open Blue") inside the lines to make it easier for players, spectators, and television viewers to see the ball. The area outside the lines is still painted "US Open Green".

So as the final Tennis Major takes the baton from last month's Wimbledon event where the traditional all-white attire is a must, a splash of colour accompanies the New York event.

It is said that many players plan well in advance to decide on their colourful attire, especially the women who come up with a dress sense that makes heads turn.

The change from Wimbledon white to US Open high colour and hue brings out the best in the players, taking months to decide on the fashion in discussion with their designers, the minds engaged also with sponsor demands. The variety of colours can be dazzling.

Serena Williams is also known for her outrageous athletic fashion choices.

In 2004, many thought a mistake had been made when she walked onto court sporting a Nike Denim tennis skirt.

The practicality of the outfit, that wouldn't look out of place on a night out, was certainly memorable.

At the Australian Open this year, Rolex Testimonee Roger Federer wore a Uniqlo outfit, resembling a dark navy Henley he wore at the Hopman Cup. It was unique and pleasant to watch, matching the high-quality skills of the 20-time Major champion.

The colours are not just restricted to their attire, for many also involve their bodies. A recent study by a website said that almost 10 per cent of the 100 players also inked tattoos.

Major winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, a favourite with the crowd from Melbourne to Paris, London and New York, has a quote from Samuel Beckett on his left inner forearm.

It reads: "Ever tried, ever failed, No matter, Try again. Fail better."

The controversial French star Gael Monfils draws attention not only with his antics but also with his appearance.

The big-hitting Frenchman once displayed his body art, with angel wings adorning his entire back.