Building a solid foundation to help the environment

Charles Lim, founder of Bamco: "We want to show society the possibility of living modestly and being grounded in one's surroundings hassle-free."

HAVING been in the construction industry for 30 years, Charles Lim has had more than his fair share of problems with flooring; whether it was during construction or after handing over the project to the client. Apart from quality issues, flooring work is also labour-intensive. As such, the entrepreneur wanted to find a new type of material that could address these and other flooring-related problems.

"I wanted flooring that had quick and easy installation, which is durable and tough, with less labour required. From this, Bamco was born," said Mr Lim, referring to the company he founded in August last year.

The company's products, known as Bamcoflor, feature a "core layer" and a "diamond layer". The core layer is made of powderised bamboo-charcoal, which is used in a proprietary recipe created by Bamco. The diamond layer, meanwhile, is constructed using a patented manufacturing process, and is resistant to corrosive material, fire, termites, and is scratch and water-proof. "Our flooring is a completely new Singapore-made innovation," said Mr Lim.

The special features of Bamcoflor make the flooring sustainable, durable, as well as eco-friendly. "Bamboo trees grow quickly, and thus can produce 15 times more raw material than that of a single pine tree over 30 years, making Bamcoflor's production environmentally friendly," explained Mr Lim.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The product also features a simple click-system installation, and can be reused during renovation or when moving to a new house. The material can also be recycled. Furthermore, the flooring is free of toxins, is slip-resistant and emits zero radiation. The company's key customers include interior design companies, home owners, contractors, developers and architects.

Bamco received the Singapore Green Building Product certification for Bamcoflor in January. The company was also an Honouree at the Brands for Good 2019 Awards in the "Environment - Sustainable Resource Use" category.

SERIAL SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR

The company expanded to the Philippines in April and plans to grow its geographic footprint further going forward. It aims to enter the US market on an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) basis in November 2019, revealed Mr Lim. The company has also expanded its range of offerings to include Bamco Lite, Bamco Super Lite and the Bamco Premium Marble Series.

Bamco is not Mr Lim's first social impact business. His family is also behind the popular music education business, Academy of Rock (AOR), and another enterprise which focuses on disaster rescue and aircraft recovery equipment called TOTARescue.

"We believe that businesses should have a bigger purpose beyond monetary profit - they should aim to positively impact, improve and even change society, and to build the foundations of the future today. Businesses are only able to thrive because of people, so you need to give back to the people what they want and what they need to ensure healthy, productive growth," said Mr Lim.

With Bamco, meanwhile, the message he wants to send is about "living the right way". Said Mr Lim: "In this age of climate change and high-stress environments, it is now more vital than ever to ensure that our lifestyles and spaces are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy for the minds. We want to show society the possibility of living modestly and being grounded in one's surroundings hassle-free."

https://www.brandsforgood.asia/bamco