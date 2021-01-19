He is on a drive to change the way we sell our cars

Mr Damian Sia will always remember his experience back in 2012, when he tried to sell his first car and ran into unscrupulous second-hand car salesmen. This left a bad taste in his mouth.

The incident inspired him to set up a second-hand car dealership and he vowed to address the problems he had encountered as a customer.

Motorist removes the inconvenience of having to drive to showrooms to get quotations from individual dealers. Instead, it connects users to more than 700 certified car dealers. This allows users to receive competitive price offers without having to waste time haggling with a dealer.

“Our goal is to make the automotive industry more transparent for vehicle owners,” says Mr Sia. “We have already gained significant traction in changing the way vehicles are transacted in Singapore. On a monthly basis, we transact over 400 vehicles, which is two to three times higher than our closest competitor, according to our industry partners.”

Services at your fingertips

Motorist has since evolved from being just a platform for selling cars, and was an Honouree in the Brands For Good 2020 awards, under the Technology For Good category.

It has also developed an app that simplifies vehicle ownership matters such as managing car insurance and paying road tax, consolidating them in one central hub. Since its launch in 2019, the app has acquired more than 90,000 users. Almost half use the app on a monthly basis — an important indicator of its usefulness.

Motorist’s future plans include helping customers obtain fair quotations for services like repairs, and creating avenues for reviews and feedback to keep workshops accountable.

“At the end of the day, we want the entire industry to be better as a whole, for both customers and service providers,” says Mr Sia.

Safer streets

Motorist has also introduced several social initiatives, such as Co-Driver, developed in collaboration with the Traffic Police last year. The service incorporates location data of speed and red-light traffic cameras across the island, and sends real-time alerts to drivers when they approach them.

The effect is twofold — it helps drivers avoid hefty fines and reduces speeding-related accidents.

Mr Sia notes that social initiatives are essential to the company, even if they are not part of the core business. “Making a profit is vital, but customers also want to know how companies can add value to their lives. We want to create a positive impact that leaves a lasting impression on society.”

