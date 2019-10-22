Helping others to succeed

Murshidah Said, co-founder of L&RTC: "We focus on developing people who will create a positive impact on their families and communities and the world."

Patrick Liew, executive chairman: "GEX Ventures leverages on technology to help our customers from the start-up stage until they become world-class companies." It also helps charities to make a greater impact on communities and society.

Raja Singh, founder and managing director of DNR Wheels: "DNR believes that our customers deserve the best available products that are of high quality, reliable, easy to use and affordable.

LOVE & RESPECT TRANSFORMATION CENTRE: HELPING OTHERS REACH FOR THE STARS

THE Love & Respect Transformation Centre (L&RTC) is a socially-conscious business that provides education and mentorship programmes to help people reach their life and career goals.

L&RTC organises seminars and other events for its customers who include entrepreneurs, government officials and private sector professionals. "We focus on developing people who will create a positive impact on their families and communities and the world," said Murshidah Said, who co-founded L&RTC with Ahmad Zeal Zainuddin.

"Our customers are mainly professionals and entrepreneurs who are struggling in their jobs or businesses. We provide the knowledge and platform for them to solve their challenges," she added. For instance, the company conducts digital marketing and networking events to improve their marketing knowledge. The company, which is officially registered as Spread L & R Events, was an honouree at the Brands for Good 2019 Awards in the "Community - Business Model" category.

The company uses the latest techniques in its training programmes - such as Accelerated Learning and Neuro Linguistic Programming - to help participants overcome their learning barriers and bolster their confidence.

As a social impact business, L&RTC channels some of its profits to helping marginalised communities. "For every paid training, coaching or event we conduct, a portion of the profits will go to providing quality education, skills and mentorship for marginalised communities," said Ms Said. These include refugees, members of low-income families, the homeless, and youth at risk.

"We focus on education that will get our beneficiaries out of poverty and not only survive but thrive in their lives. For example, we conduct digital marketing classes for refugees and low-income students. We will teach them how to earn money online so they can get out of poverty and provide a better life for their families."

DNR WHEELS: IMPROVING QUALITY OF LIVES

DNR Wheels is a leading provider of disability and rehabilitative equipment to hospitals, healthcare institutions and retailers. Set up 25 years ago by a prominent athlete with disability, Raja Singh, DNR has grown from selling wheelchairs and mobility products to a wide range of hospital equipment, therapy products, nutritional feeds and disposables, including its in-house "Comfy Care" brand.

The company's wheelchairs offer a comprehensive range of seating systems and positioning aids to enable users to achieve a comfortable and safe seating position when performing their daily activities. Recently, DNR ventured into offering assistive technology and specialty controls that leverage technology to improve the lives of persons with special needs.

"DNR believes that our customers deserve the best available products that are of high quality, reliable, easy to use and affordable. We are constantly sourcing for new and innovative products in the market. DNR is committed to providing the best and highest quality products matched with speedy service delivery," said Mr Singh, DNR's managing director.

To improve its offerings, the company regularly passes on its customers' feedback and suggestions to manufacturers. DNR's technical specialists are also able to customise products to suit the unique needs of its customers; whether it's special seating for adults with disabilities, or customised ramps and home modifications.

DNR also "walks the talk" by employing persons with disabilities, said Mr Singh. "We focus on their abilities to perform certain job functions. Where necessary, we have made reasonable accommodations like accessibility modifications and the use of assistive devices to enable their sustained employment in the company."

The company employs a mix of Indian, Malay and Chinese ethnic staff, as well as those from abroad. "This promotes a healthy culture of observing and celebrating multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religious events." DNR was an honouree for two awards at Brands for Good 2019, in the "Workplace - People Development" and "Workplace - Diversity & Inclusion" categories.

The company has been expanding steadily over the past five years, with revenue growing at an average of 6 per cent annually from 2014 to 2018. The company is now looking to expand in Malaysia, and has set up a joint-venture company in Johor Baru.

GEX VENTURES: CREATING WEALTH AND IMPACTING LIVES

GEX Ventures is a global business consultancy and investment firm that leverages its expertise to help businesses in the region grow. Specifically, it supports its clients in areas such as business transformation, company restructuring, capital raising, public listing and globalisation.

"GEX Ventures leverages on technology to provide end-to-end total solutions to help our customers from the start-up stage until they become world-class companies. In the process, we help strengthen their profits, advantages and growth," said Patrick Liew, executive chairman of GEX Venutres.

For example, the firm offers a digital platform that matches companies looking for funds with investors from more than 160 countries. "Through our disruptive capital raise model, we can mine the right investment partners and ensure that there's an appropriate strategic fit within the shortest possible time."

The company currently has customers in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, and is looking to expand its operations to the rest of Asean, before globalising its business within the next decade.

GEX Ventures is also a purpose-driven company with a mission of "Creating Wealth. Impacting Lives". To this end, the company has developed a framework to guide it in fulfilling its mission and vision.

Apart from helping others in Singapore and abroad, it also aims to inspire other organisations and individuals to give back to society. GEX Ventures also helps charities to make a greater impact on communities and society. The company was named Champion in the "Community - Social Giving & Engagement" category at the Brands For Good 2019 Awards.

Said Dr Liew: "Together with our charity partnerships, we reach out to 3,500 elderly and needy families. We also train 20,000 students annually and help them develop 21st Century skills to progress and succeed in their future workplaces."

