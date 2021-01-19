You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Brands For Good

Her company treats wastewater to make it drinkable

Watch Water turns wastewater into liquid that is safe to drink — a boon for communities and the planet
Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM

WatchWater_12283.jpg
Entrepreneur Ivy Heng set up Watch Water to enhance the drinking water of communities in Asia, and to treat industrial wastewater and protect the environment.
PHOTO: WATCH WATER

A twist of the tap in our HDB flat and immediately, we can quench our thirst with fresh, clean water. But this isn’t the case for many less-privileged communities around the world, who either cannot afford it, or do not have access to it. 

According to the United Nations, one in three people worldwide does not have access to clean drinking water, and billions of people still lack water sanitation. This is where Watch Water aims to make a difference. 

In 2015, entrepreneur Ivy Heng, 52, set up water treatment company Watch Water, together with her husband Kelvin Chen, 58, who has more than 20 years' experience in the water and wastewater industry.

In collaboration with a partner in Germany, Watch Water uses German water treatment innovation and technology to enhance drinking water in Asia, and treat industrial, commercial and residential wastewater before it is discharged back to the environment.  

Ms Heng says: “We don’t just make water clean and safe. We also transform it into healthy water by enriching it with calcium, magnesium and oxygen, and converting it to alkaline water with a pH level of 7.2 to 7.5." 

Watch Water’s industrial water treatment solutions are made affordable so that they can be adopted by many industries in Asia. “Every client we serve results in millions of litres of wastewater being made safe for the planet once again,” she says.

The company was recognised as an Honouree in the Brands For Good 2020 awards, under the Leadership For Good category. This award recognises purpose-driven brands, companies and/or individuals that have shown industry and ethical leadership towards meeting impact goals and social change.

Ms Heng says: “If businesses can contribute socially to society, this will not only lighten the burden of governments, but also make the world a better place to live in.”

Japanese philosophy

At the heart of Watch Water’s social mission is Ms Heng’s management philosophy to put people before profits. 

She is inspired by Japanese philanthropist and entrepreneur Kazuo Inamori, who developed a management system that prioritises employee mental happiness over profits or high share prices. Ms Heng believes in mentoring and developing people, from employees to business partners, as well as other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). 

Amid the financial challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, instead of cutting staff costs, she found a way to grow revenues by quickly deploying a new disinfectant product, Virol-oxy, created by Watch Water's German partner, to 10 distributors in Malaysia. As a result, Watch Water did not have to lay off a single employee. In the downtime, the firm also encouraged its workers to upgrade their skills and knowledge.

To help fellow SME business owners through the economic downturn, Ms Heng provides free consultation and business advice via Watch Water Academy, which she set up to mentor next-generation owners of family businesses. “When the SMEs do well, it means job retention and job creation for the people of Singapore,” she says.

This year, Watch Water plans to launch a new mobile application called Watch Family Defender 3000. The app will share information and knowledge on the importance of clean and healthy water (Watch Water German technology water filters), good air (Watch Water Ionizer) and a good environment (German disinfectant Virol-oxy). 

It will also offer collective or group-buying opportunities for products and services such as water and air filters, and air-conditioner servicing at reduced prices.

The company plans to contribute a percentage of the profits from Watch Family Defender 3000 to charity.

https://www.brandsforgood.asia/watchwater

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Hub Projects

Covid-19 shows businesses it is possible to do well while doing good

This animal lover wants to give all pets a healthier life - one loving meal at a time

Turning agony into relief for those living with chronic pain

How this business owner personifies the 'Tin Man' with a heart of gold

This cross-border remittance firm banks on technology to give SMEs a boost

He is on a drive to change the way we sell our cars

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 12:29 AM
Consumer

De Beers raises diamond prices

[LONDON] De Beers implemented its biggest price increase for diamonds in years as the industry starts bouncing back...

Jan 19, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

US and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in Wuhan

[GENEVA] The United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO...

Jan 19, 2021 12:07 AM
Transport

Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on Jan 20

[MONTREAL] Canada said on Monday it will lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Jan 20, joining...

Jan 19, 2021 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Shangri-La Dialogue to resume this year: Ng Eng Hen

[SINGAPORE]- The annual Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place...

Jan 18, 2021 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

[SINGAPORE] Additional measures may be needed to keep Covid-19 in check here, as community cases inch up and - for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for