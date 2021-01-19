You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Brands For Good

Mask-eteers on a mission to ensure everyone has access to affordable, quality masks

The Wellness Fellows hopes to keep everyone in Singapore safe and virus-free
Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM

5889_WW_BrandsForGood_17_Jingle(GRP)_11991.jpg
From left: Mr Daniel Chui, Ms Jingle Chen and Mr Chong Siew Tan founded The Wellness Fellows and launched a range of surgical masks made in Singapore’s first ISO-7 certified cleanroom, under the brand The Mask Fellows.
PHOTO: THE WELLNESS FELLOWS

TMF_Products.jpg

As mask wearing became a part of Singaporeans’ daily life during the Covid-19 pandemic, every household rushed to stock up. Shops ran out of supplies and prices skyrocketed. 

Mr Daniel Chui, 54, saw the massive demand for masks not just as a business opportunity, but also as a chance to help fellow Singaporeans get access to affordable and quality masks. 

In March last year, Mr Chui, together with his friends, set up the company The Wellness Fellows to make surgical masks under the brand and surgical mask factory, The Mask Fellows.

Despite not having any medical background, the managing director believed he and his partners, branding specialist Jingle Chen and engineer S.T. Chong, could make the idea work. Instead, Mr Chui leveraged his experience from his 25 years working in the cruise ship and tourism industries. 

“Elon Musk had no car-building or space technology experience, but his companies Tesla and SpaceX are legendary,” he says. “Most times, it is not the experience, but the ‘Let’s do it’ spirit and willingness to take calculated risks that make it work.”

Back to the books

Naturally, a steep learning curve lay ahead of them. Add to that the urgency of the situation as the pandemic showed no signs of abating.

Mr Chui says that while each person in the team had his own expertise in running a business, it was also essential that they learnt the medical and technical know-how to produce masks.

What followed was hard work and a lot of research. Eventually, the team was given a manufacturing licence from the Health Sciences Authority to develop affordable, quality masks, with ISO 13485 certification by the SGS, that are produced in ISO 7-certified cleanrooms. 

As at December last year, The Mask Fellows has manufactured three million masks. They are distributed online through the company’s website, and shopping platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.

“We are reaching out to major supermarkets and pharmacies, and other establishments, to sell our masks. We are also preparing to distribute the masks to Canada, the United States and Europe, as soon as we get certification and licensing from these territories,” says Mr Chui.

Apart from helping Singaporeans protect themselves, The Mask Fellows also donates a portion of its sales to non-profit organisation Extra•Ordinary People, which supports individuals with special needs. “When we are more able, we would like to reach out to more social missions,” says Mr Chui.

An ACE leader

Mr Chui’s leadership, which he describes as “decisive, consultative and strategic”, has been a contributing factor to The Mask Fellow's success. He sees good leadership as the “single critical ingredient that envelops and encompasses management, and establishes the foundation and direction to develop and nurture a business”.

His leadership strategy is represented by these three letters: ACE — taking Action on a problem, Communicating with experts and people concerned, and practising Empathy towards the community.

The Mask Fellows is looking to open its factory, located in Chai Chee Lane, for educational tours, with the aim of educating the public on how to choose the right mask to protect against viruses.

Despite being a new company, The Wellness Fellows was recognised as an Honouree in the Brands For Good 2020 awards, under the Leadership For Good category.

“It’s a significant encouragement to our team and it recognises what we are doing, our challenges and how we overcame them in a short period of time,” says Mr Chui.   

“More importantly, the award highlights the fact that any company and individual must be ready to be nimble, flexible, and be able to transform and adapt to an ever-changing landscape.”

https://www.brandsforgood.asia/mask

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Hub Projects

Covid-19 shows businesses it is possible to do well while doing good

This animal lover wants to give all pets a healthier life - one loving meal at a time

Turning agony into relief for those living with chronic pain

How this business owner personifies the 'Tin Man' with a heart of gold

This cross-border remittance firm banks on technology to give SMEs a boost

He is on a drive to change the way we sell our cars

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 06:52 AM
Consumer

Disneyland Paris postpones re-opening to April

[PARIS] Disneyland Paris, Europe's biggest tourist attraction, said on Monday it now expects to reopen on April 2,...

Jan 19, 2021 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Leaving office, Trump has lowest approval rating of his presidency

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump will leave the White House this week with the lowest approval rating of his...

Jan 19, 2021 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Biden pushes unity two days before taking over crisis-laden White House

[WASHINGTON] On the cusp of becoming president, Joe Biden pressed on Monday for unity, while President Donald Trump...

Jan 19, 2021 06:45 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil slips on coronavirus fears, strong dollar

[LONDON] Oil prices fell slightly on Monday as a stronger dollar, fears over soaring Covid-19 cases around the world...

Jan 19, 2021 06:43 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end higher as Stellantis, luxury stocks jump

[BENGALURU] European stocks rose on Monday as a jump in carmaker Stellantis and luxury stocks helped reverse early...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for