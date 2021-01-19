Turning agony into relief for those living with chronic pain

Dr Bernard Lee, who set up Singapore Paincare Holdings, believes pain relief is a human right that should be accessible to anyone who is suffering.

When a 70-year-old woman walked into Dr Bernard Lee’s clinic, bent over with scoliosis and racked with severe back pain, he diagnosed the cause as spinal vertebral fracture and treated her for free.

To Dr Lee, pain relief is a human right and should be accessible to anyone suffering from chronic pain. He carries this philosophy in his work as chief executive of Singapore Paincare Holdings (SPCH), a healthcare group that specialises in providing pain care treatments. The company earned a Distinction in the Brands For Good 2020 awards, under the Leadership For Good category.

“We hope that Singapore Paincare could be the last stop for those suffering from chronic pain, and we treat all difficult pain conditions,” says the 52-year-old doctor.

Free care and consultations

Dr Lee also believes that a lack of funds should not prevent someone from getting pain relief, which is why SPCH treats up to five needy patients — selected by an independent auditor — each year for free, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. Such treatments, when added together, can range from $20,000 to $50,000 per year.

Two years ago, SPCH launched a CSR initiative with general practitioners, where they can refer patients who need specialised care to SPCH for a free consultation with a pain specialist. So far, SPCH has sponsored around 50 patients.

SPCH also provides free consultations to needy patients who are referred by its partner organisations such as Sian Chay Medical Institution and All Saints Home.

Getting to the root of the problem

What also sets SPCH apart is its unique approach to managing pain. “We aim to eradicate the pain generator, not palliate or give temporary pain relief,” says Dr Lee.

Painkillers are not usually prescribed. Instead, doctors perform minimally invasive procedures and specialised injections, as opposed to open surgery which may have higher risks and longer recovery time.

For instance, when treating plantar fasciitis, a condition that causes pain in the heel, instead of using common procedures such as physiotherapy, acupuncture or ultrasound treatment, a specialised injection is administered to the inflamed tendon to stop the pain.

“We are focused on achieving good pain reduction in a sustained, long-lasting manner,” explains Dr Lee.

Dr Lee's stance on pain relief stems from his father’s gruelling experience with lung cancer, which had spread to his organs and bones. Painkillers such as morphine and anti-inflammatories did nothing to ease the elderly man's pain.

At the time, Dr Lee specialised in anaesthesiology, and he felt distraught and helpless that he was not able to ease his father’s pain. That inspired Dr Lee to switch his medical focus to pain management, which took him to Australia in 2001 to further his studies.

He returned to Singapore in 2002, and the following year, he started Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s first pain management unit, before leaving to start his own private practice Pacific Paincare Centre in 2007. Today, it has become SPCH, comprising two specialists and six medical clinics.

As the first publicly listed medical company specialising in treating chronic pain, Dr Lee hopes to change how patients seek help to manage their pain. To that end, SPCH conducts public talks and forums on pain management.

SPCH also plans to collaborate with Sian Chay Medical Institution this year to provide at least 5,000 of its beneficiaries with free flu and pneumonia vaccinations.

Dr Lee has also set his sights on helping others overseas and is working on identifying partners to collaborate with.

“Social responsibility starts with a small desire of wanting to help others. All of us will pass away, but we can leave a legacy behind by making an impact on someone else’s life,” he says.

https://www.brandsforgood.asia/paincare

