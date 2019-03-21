EcoWorld Creating Tomorrow & Beyond

EcoWorld Malaysia

AWARD-WINNING Malaysian developer Eco World Development Group Berhad (EcoWorld Malaysia) has turned heads at home and globally for its landmark developments that showcase stunning residential and commercial concepts with thoughtful green features. All projects boast eco elements ranging from LED street lights in townships to rainwater harvesting systems in homes.

EcoWorld Malaysia recorded sales of RM3.1 billion in financial year 2018 and its international arm – Eco World International Berhad (EcoWorld International) chalked in RM3.3 billion– bringing the combined sales under the EcoWorld brand to over RM6 billion. This is a commendable feat amidst a challenging global property market and testament to the strong EcoWorld brand name.

Public listed EcoWorld Malaysia has over 20 township, residential, commercial and green business park projects in the three economic regions of Kuala Lumpur, Iskandar Malaysia and Penang. A jewel in its crown is the 19.4 acre integrated development Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC) in the heart of Kuala Lumpur which is set to give city living that extra buzz, with the first handover happening in 2021.

It boasts five luxury residential towers; two hotels including the first millennial-focused Canopy by Hilton in Southeast Asia; prime and strata offices; the Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport K to be run by Japanese retail operator giant Mitsui Fudosan and Zepp Kuala Lumpur concert hall by Sony Music Entertainment Japan.

Virtually anything one needs will just be a few steps away -- a city within a city. For anything else, just hop on the Hang Tuah monorail and LRT or Merdeka MRT, all within the development’s very own transport hub. Parks and gardens are woven through the development, providing green pockets of respite.

Its 270-acre freehold Eco Botanic township at Southern Malaysia offers the luxurious English manor experience while still within reach of EduCity, Gleneagles Medini Hospital and other tourism hotspots. Within its gates are rows of quaint garden homes & semi-detached houses, each with its own lush private garden.

Those hankering after high-rise living can make themselves at home at Eco Nest, its three 35-storey towers of serviced apartments offer luxurious facilities such as a lap pool, gym and badminton court. Go on shopping sprees at Eco Galleria, a high street mall scheduled for completion in 2020. Linear parks, pedestrian and bicycle lanes offer low-carbon commuting possibilities, and over 14 per cent of the development has been designated as green zones.

Other green features include LED lighting, eco-label construction materials wherever possible and north-south orientation of homes to prevent heat gain.

In Penang, EcoWorld has also built the 300-acre integrated mixed development township of Eco Horizon, the first gated and guarded development in its area. It is located next to IKEA and in the vicinity of an education hub, medical centre and Penang Design Village.

Other distinguished projects by EcoWorld include Eco Ardence in Setia Alam, a township development that houses Ardence Labs, a 27-acre retail complex that acts as an experimental space for growing brands as well as a home for co-working spaces for start-ups and Eco Spring & Eco Summer which offer up landed homes evoking Tudor-style living totalling 613.8 acres.

EcoWorld is also a local pioneer in green business parks. At Eco Business Park I, II and III in Southern Malaysia & Eco Business Park V in Puncak Alam, industrialists can find well-appointed units with stringent security in a serene environment.

These business parks feature heat-gain minimising and energy-conserving features like multiple green lungs rainwater-harvesting systems, window louvres and high ceilings. They are also located strategically to capture their vicinity’s tremendous economic growth potential.

In January, the developer launched HOPE, its most comprehensive and complete home ownership solution to-date. HOPE, which is short for Home Ownership Programme with EcoWorld, offers two methods for purchasers to start their home ownership journey or own their desired home: STAY2OWN in partnership with Maybank HouzKEY, or HELP2OWN via a mortgage. HOPE offers perks like low initial costs of refundable three-months rental deposit, an option to purchase after year one up to the end of year five, so that new home buyers can stay first and buy later.

EcoWorld International

Since 2015, the EcoWorld brand has made inroads in the international real estate market and in 2017 EcoWorld International debuted on Bursa Malaysia. Major shareholders in EcoWorld International are EcoWorld Malaysia and GuocoLand Limited – a regional real estate development, investment, and management company listed on the Singapore Exchange since 1978.

In the United Kingdom, EcoWorld International’s journey began with a joint venture with Ballymore Group for three prime riverside developments of London City Island, Embassy Gardens and Wardian London.

The iconic London City Island project situated on the Leamouth Peninsula made headlines when London Film School and English National Ballet announced they would move their headquarters there this year. Embassy Gardens is so aptly named for the US Embassy and Dutch Embassy located within the estate.

One headline-grabbing feature has been its one-of-a-kind, 25-metre crystal clear, acrylic pool suspended between two buildings 35-metres up in the sky. At Wardian London, condominiums each come with a private balcony making it an oasis amidst the skyscrapers and corporate towers surrounding the Canary Wharf financial district.

Through EcoWorld London, the developer has now expanded its portfolio with another eight projects spread across Greater London and South East of England. Last year, EcoWorld London inked a major deal with global real estate investment manager Invesco Real Estate to sell and forward fund 1,000 Build-to-Rent (BtR) homes in London, at Kew Bridge and Barking Wharf. At £389 million, this was one of the biggest BtR deals in the UK. EcoWorld International looks to expand its footprint in the fast-growing BtR sub-sector in London as a key growth driver for the company in the medium-term.

An exciting offering from EcoWorld London will be previewing in Singapore for sale from 27 to 28 April. Verdo at Kew Bridge will boast a collection of studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in the burgeoning Brentford in the western Greater London, just under 30 minutes away from door to central London by rail or tube.

EcoWorld is also developing a new stadium for Brentford Football Club and London Irish Rugby Club there. Brentford is undergoing a multi-million pound makeover, and home prices have risen 48 per cent between 2008 and 2017 according to a JLL report. Local landmarks close by include UNESCO World Heritage botanic garden Kew Gardens, Kew Village and Chiswick.

Verdo is one of several projects developed by EcoWorld London. Others include Aberfeldy Village’s apartments by the East India Docks in London, which offers superb connectivity via Underground, DLR and Crossrail to Canary Wharf, Westfield Stratford, the Asian Business Port and London City Airport.

Launching for sale soon is also The Claves at Millbrook Park, a collection of apartments, penthouses and townhouses complete with private gardens, just 25 minutes away from the West End.

EcoWorld Australia

EcoWorld International has also made a name for itself down under. One jewel among its Australia collection is the 256-unit residential project Yarra One in Melbourne. Located on the prestigious Claremont Street, it is designed by internationally-renowned Australian architecture firm Fender Katsalidis and will boast a three-level co-working space and an open-air public workspace with a cafe and greenery.

Residents will also be able to hire a Tesla vehicle as part of the development’s sustainable car-sharing model, as well as include a charging point within their parking space. Construction has begun and will be completed by 2020.

In Sydney’s second Central Business District Parramatta, construction has begun on the luxury condominium West Village, which comprises a 40-storey tower and a seven-storey podium block. It also hopes to launch another upcoming project in Sydney near Macquarie University.

No matter how far from home, EcoWorld International keeps to the EcoWorld brand ethos of liveability and sustainability as it builds memorable and lasting homes for all.

For more information on EcoWorld projects, you may visit EcoWorld Singapore Gallery @ Asia Square Tower 1, #15-07B or call +65 6235 2525/email sg-gallery@ecoworld.my.