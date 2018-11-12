You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Singapore FinTech Festival 2018

Key trends observed by GIC

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Technology is reshaping entire industries, so there is a need to look beyond traditional investment categories.

Incumbents are constantly challenged by disruptors from outside the traditional verticals. For instance, an e-commerce company can now offer wealth management and enterprise infrastructure services, while the sharing economy is changing the competition landscape for hotels, transportation and luxury retail.

Technology has enabled business ecosystems to form a powerful strategy in this highly-competitive environment.

Customers are "locked in" via multiple channels such as e-commerce, search engines and social media. In addition, data-rich platforms provide hyper-customised experiences, allowing companies to cross-sell effectively, take more wallet share and build customer loyalty. For investors, an expanded customer base often creates a network effect, providing an "investor surplus" as additional profits are generated without additional capital from investors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Disruption is not a zero-sum game.

By targeting inefficiencies and creating scalable platforms, disruptors are enabling better consumer choices and experiences, compelling incumbents to do the same, and creating new industries. Startups also provide the innovation capacity that large companies need.

Emerging markets, notably China and India, are seeing their own wave of innovation and, in some cases, a faster adoption curve than in developed markets.

Leapfrogging is happening due to their greater openness to experiment, less mature industries, fewer legacy arrangements, underserved customer base and strong talent pool. This is a very important trend to participate in.

Hub Projects

AI shows the way to efficient chemical production

Economic growth to gain from AI

Only connect

Fintech jigsaw pieces falling into place

Understand needs of customers: GIC

From Nets to PayNow - e-payments have evolved

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BT_20181112_UWPMLEE12NIHE_3614144.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM

Nov 12, 2018
Opinion

Term insurance for death cover on the rise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening