You are here

Home > Hub Projects > Tackling Societal Challenges

Enhancing consumer and investor protection in Initial Coin Offerings

The hype over Initial Coin Offerings needs to be accompanied by regulations enhancing the protection of consumers and investors
Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191120_SMUNOVAUR_3946957.jpg
Assistant Professor Aurelio Gurrea-Martinez

The emergence of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) in recent years has opened up a new, exciting way of financing economic activity.

In a typical ICO, a company or entrepreneur issues cryptocurrencies in the form of "tokens", in exchange for other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethers.

Entrepreneurs can then use the funds received from consumers or investors to finance their businesses.

In a recent study on ICOs from a comparative and interdisciplinary perspective, Assistant Professor Aurelio Gurrea-Martinez from the SMU School of Law argues that more protection mechanisms need to be put in place for the buyers of those tokens that do not meet the prevailing definition of "securities".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In most jurisdictions around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, when a token issued meets the definition of "securities" established in the country's securities law - known as a "security token" - the ICO is subject to the same regulatory framework that exists for the issuance of other traditional investment products, such as shares or bonds.

"While the existing regulatory framework for security tokens works reasonably well, the problem comes when the ICO involves the issuance of tokens that are not legally classified as "securities" - that is, when it is a "non-security token".

In those circumstances, the issuance of tokens is subject to neither securities law nor the supervision of the securities regulator," said Asst Prof Gurrea-Martinez.

"My co-author and I propose several measures to protect the buyers of non-security tokens, since these actors are virtually unprotected under current laws. Besides, as the buyers of these tokens are often retail consumers subject to large asymmetries of information and higher risk of opportunism, there is an even stronger case for regulation."

Asst Prof Gurrea-Martinez and his co-author, Nydia Remolina, research associate at the SMU Centre for AI and Data Governance, noted that since many ICOs involve non-security tokens, regulators do not have the opportunity to be aware of their existence nor issuance.

Indeed, in many cases, regulators become aware of these ICOs only when a financial scandal has occurred, by which time, unfortunately, the damage has already been done.

To address this situation, the SMU researchers propose that all ICOs, regardless of the legal nature of the token, should be disclosed to a centralised and public authority in order to reduce the risks of scams.

This would require the entrepreneur to submit a simple, harmonised electronic form providing some basic information about the promoter, the issuance, and the tokens. This will allow authorities to develop a registry of ICOs, making it easier to monitor the entire ICO market, and consequently discourage scammers from launching a fraudulent ICO. "Moreover, as this measure would not imply significant costs to the entrepreneur, it should not harm innovation and firms' access to new funds. Actually, quite the opposite: as it would enhance consumer and investor protection, and therefore confidence, it may facilitate firms' access to finance," explained Asst Prof Gurrea-Martinez.

He also argued that, due to the risks of scams and volatility in the ICO market, commercial banks and pension funds should be prohibited from buying tokens. This is to avoid putting at risk the savings of their customers or jeopardising the stability of the financial system if the ICO fails or turns out to be a scam.

The researchers also called for the applicable law of ICOs to be harmonised across different jurisdictions to provide more certainty to entrepreneurs, consumers and investors involved in an ICO in overseas markets.

This would require regulators to come together to establish some common rules to determine the applicable law governing an ICO.

This could be the place of residence or incorporation of the promoter, or the law could be chosen by the entrepreneur and disclosed to the public agency in charge of receiving information about ICOs.

Finally, as many consumers and investors are not aware of the risks involved in an ICO, Asst Prof Gurrea-Martinez proposed that regulators should invest more resources in education and awareness efforts. If they are unable to do so due to the lack of resources or expertise, they could even consider the possibility of prohibiting the purchase of tokens to retail consumers or investors, he added.

"Our proposals seek to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and firms' access to finance by creating more certainty and confidence in the ICO market, while enhancing consumer and investor protection, market integrity, and the stability of the financial system."

A special feature brought to you by Singapore Management University

This is a monthly series on SMU research which aims to create significant impact by addressing these five societal challenges: Economies & Financial Markets, Social Fabric & Quality of Life, Boundaries & Borders, Sustainability, Innovation & Technology.

In this issue, SMU researchers offer insights on tackling the societal challenge of advancing innovation & technology

For more information on SMU research, visit https://www.smu.edu.sg/research

Hub Projects

Challenging the old order

A potential quantum leap for blockchain applications

Staying relevant for the long term

Helping ideas set sail

Lauding efforts by businesses to make a difference

Channelling capital for the greater good

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Aramco sees nearly enough early orders to pull off IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco's bankers are voicing confidence there's enough investor interest to pull off the reduced...

Nov 20, 2019 12:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

US hails US$110m rice export agreement with South Korea

[WASHINGTON] South Korea has agreed to buy more than US$100 million in annual US rice exports, US officials said...

Nov 19, 2019 11:52 PM
Life & Culture

Oslo fells London's annual Christmas tree in decades-old tradition

[OSLO] From an Oslo forest comes the Christmas gift Norway gives Britain every year - a towering tree for London's...

Nov 19, 2019 11:30 PM
Transport

Strike-hit South African Airways says state will not come to the rescue

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Airways (SAA) resumed some regional flights on Tuesday but warned that only a deal with...

Nov 19, 2019 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

GS Holdings disposes stake in wholly-owned subsidiary for S$2m

CATALIST-LISTED GS Holdings has sold all of its 6.5 million shares in its wholly-owned subsidiary, GreatSolutions,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly