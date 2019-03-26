You are here

Home > Hub Projects > The Cutting Edge

Disruption of traditional work does not spell doom

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

THE brave new economy, powered by gig work and automation, has stoked fears about the displacement of blue-collar workers.

But Jenny Lee, managing partner of GGV Capital, believes that tech advancements are fundamentally beneficial. "I think it's very important to think about innovation as not (being) a zero-sum game. It's not about taking away from one and then that's it, we have no more jobs here," she said.

"Actually, it's about a win-win situation; it's about job creation on all fronts."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rise of gig economy services like ride-sharing has activated dormant segments of the workforce, she pointed out, such as housewives, retirees and college students.

"Coming (here) this morning, I took a Grab ... and I was just thinking, the whole ride-sharing economy, if you combine Uber, Didi (Chuxing) and Grab, in the less than last four to five years that they have been in existence, they have created jobs for over six to seven million drivers," she said.

Another example is VIPKid, a Beijing-based unicorn that links up Chinese students with English tutors in the US and Canada. Like the ride-hailing drivers, these tutors can be individuals who were previously not active in the workforce.

Such services are also meaningful in building up "Education 2.0" where learning takes place both online and offline.

Automation will likely replace manual labour in factories, like workers who pack mushrooms in factories, added Ms Lee. But this may not be a bad thing, given how factories are increasingly facing a shortage of such labour.

"Young people don't want to be mushroom pickers. They want to be Uber drivers, they want to be with Didi, they want to be a gaming live-streamer … There are so many alternatives that the new economy has created, so many jobs that have been created beyond our traditional doctors, lawyers, auditors and engineers," she said.

"We need to figure out how much has been created versus focusing on what has been displaced, because what is displaced cannot be replaced ... you just don't have enough 60 or 50-year-olds to be mushroom pickers," she added. "The new economy is good for the world."

Brought to you by

Hub Projects

China startups riding on new tech wave

Venture capital maven found success in unusual path to China

Bangladesh, Singapore share good ties

Bangladesh's big draws for business

Thousands drawn by winning culture

EcoWorld Creating Tomorrow & Beyond

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
4 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
5 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, LionGold, New Silkroutes, Raffles Infrastructure, Kim Heng Offshore & Marine

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

Mar 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening