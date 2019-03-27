You are here

Cutting Edge

Photo Gallery: On the Cutting Edge with venture capitalist Jenny Lee

Wed, Mar 27, 2019

yaohui-spcutting25-1412.jpg
Wong Wei Kong, editor of The Business Times, with the opening remarks welcoming guests to the second Cutting Edge forum.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

yaohui-spcutting25-1449.jpg
Valerie Wong, general manager, commercial, GuocoLand (Singapore) Pte Ltd, delivers the welcome address.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

yaohui-spcutting25-1636.jpg
The event was well attended with almost 300 guests.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

yaohui-spcutting25-1671.jpg
Moderator Vikram Khanna, associate editor of The Straits Times, with Ms Lee.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

yaohui-spcutting25-1623.jpg
Audience members listening attentively on a Monday morning.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

yaohui-spcutting25-1578.jpg
Part of being a good venture capitalist is in knowing how to 'suspend disbelief', says Ms Lee.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

yaohui-spcutting25-1718.jpg
Moderator Vikram Khanna and Ms Lee sharing a moment on stage.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

yaohui-spcutting25-1643.jpg
Cutting Edge is a public interactive forum featuring thought leaders from a variety of fields.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

yaohui-spcutting25-1738.jpg
'There are so many alternatives that the new economy has created, so many jobs that have been created beyond our traditional doctors, lawyers, auditors and engineers,' Ms Lee says.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

yaohui-spcutting25-1860.jpg
Ms Lee interacting with guests after the conclusion of the talk.
PHOTO: Lim Yaohui

THE second Cutting Edge forum was held at the Sofitel Singapore City Centre Hotel on March 25. Cutting Edge is sponsored by GuocoLand in partnership with The Business Times and The Straits Times

Jenny Lee was the second speaker in this series of four events. Ms Lee is the only female managing partner at GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm that focuses on seed to growth investments across the sectors of consumer/new retail, social/digital & Internet, enterprise/cloud and frontier tech. The firm manages US$6.2 billion in capital across 13 funds and has backed 52 "unicorns" - startups that have passed US$1 billion in valuation.

After joining GGV in 2005, Ms Lee's hard work and knack for spotting champions earned her accolades several times since 2014 in the Forbes Global 100 VC Midas list, ranking as the #1 woman and #10 overall in 2015. In 2016, she was recognised by The New York Times and CB Insights among the top 100 venture capital investors worldwide.

In 2018, she was ranked 87 in the Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list.

