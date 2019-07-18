You are here

Home > Hub Projects > The Open 2019

Defending champ Molinari leads the Rolex challenge

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190718_WEELEXTRIO_3835760.jpg
Rolex Testimonee Francesco Molinari tees off at The Open, 2018.
PHOTO: ©ROLEX

BT_20190718_WEELEXTRIO_3835760.jpg
Rolex Testimonees Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth at Augusta National Golf Club.
PHOTO: ©ROLEX

OVER the last two years, Rolex Testimonee Francesco Molinari has shot into prominence with some stupendous showings in the international golf tournaments.

He recorded his fifth European Tour win and first Rolex Series titles in May 2018, with victory in the European Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship. In the same year, he later, won the Quicken Loans National in overwhelming fashion by firing a 62 on the final day to win by eight strokes.

Then he won British Open, a victory that moved him into sixth in the world rankings. Then came the sensational Ryder Cup showing when Europe defeated the United States 171/2 to 10 ½ when Molinari became the first player ever to go 5-0-0.

In November last year, he won the season-long Race To Dubai crown on the European Tour, which gave him US$1.25 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This year's honours started with the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March after a brilliant 64 on the final day and the following month he was the 54-hole leader after a 66 at the Masters.

But disaster struck when he found water twice and ended with a 74 to finish tied-fifth, still his best performance at the Masters to date.

That being the backdrop, how can you not consider the idolised Italian from defending his British Open title at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this week?

And what is more important is that he has carried the Rolex flag with pride, probably making baby steps into the world of the Big Three of legends and Rolex Testimonees Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, underlining the Swiss watch brand's enduring relationship with golf that began in 1967.

With a span of over 50 years, the association between Rolex and golf is steeped in quality, reliability and pioneering spirit that has seen a long list of Rolex Testimonees winning The Open, namely Nicklaus (1966, 1970, 1978), Palmer (1961, 1962), Player (1959, 1968, 1974), Tom Watson (1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1983), Nick Price (1994), Tiger Woods (2000, 2005, 2006), Phil Mickelson (2013), Jordan Spieth (2017) and Molinari (2018).

Now the baton is gradually being passed on to Rolex New Guard members Spieth, fellow Americans Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Hub Projects

Former winner McIlroy has home support to count on at Royal Portrush

The champs, and choker in van de Velde

The need for universal legislation on whistleblowing

VIDEO: The Cutting Edge with Jenny Lee

Photo Gallery: On the Cutting Edge with venture capitalist Jenny Lee

China startups riding on new tech wave

Editor's Choice

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute adds to Singapore exporters' woes

BT_20190718_LJROBOT18_3838354.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Cleaning robots to be available island-wide by March 2020

Jul 18, 2019
Funding

Business-travel platform raises US$3m in pre-Series A funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly