Private equity - even better in bad years

It acts as a portfolio diversifier, generating strong historical returns at a time when traditional asset-class returns are on a downtrend.
Wed, May 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THE past decade has been one of unprecedented growth for private equity (PE). The reason for this increased investor interest from institutional and high -net-worth (HNW) investors is simple: PE acts as a portfolio diversifier and has generated strong historical returns at a time when...

