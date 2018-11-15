OVERVIEW

Oxley Holdings Limited is a home-grown Singaporean property developer listed on the SGX Mainboard since February 2013. Primarily engaged in the business of property development and property investment, its accelerated growth has led to a presence across 12 geographical markets.

Oxley’s success is attributed to its keen sense of judgement paired with astute foresight. Spotting development trends is an integral aspect of the group’s work process. With a keen grasp of market sentiments and trends, Oxley approaches each project with boldness and a determination to never rest on its laurels.

Its diversified portfolio comprises development and investment projects in Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Myanmar, Australia, Japan and Vietnam. It also offers project management and consultancy expertise in Myanmar. Its core competencies encompass choice residential, commercial and industrial projects, with key elements including prime locations, desirable lifestyle features and preferred designs.

This year, Oxley put its focus back on Singapore with a flurry of project launches. This follows the acquisition of $2 billion worth of land last year, much of it via en bloc sale sites, making it one of the developers with the largest land banks in the country.

CURRENT PROJECTS

Chevron House

Oxley acquired this 32-storey commercial building and plans to rejuvenate it and increase its efficiency by at least 20 per cent from the current 24,273 sqm. Located at 30 Raffles Place in the prime CBD, Chevron House has 28 levels of office space and a 4-storey retail podium.

The Verandah Residences

Drawing inspiration from black and white bungalows and lush greenery, this 170-unit condominium on Pasir Panjang Road embodies the essence of tranquil tropical living. By deconstructing the design of black and white bungalows, The Verandah Residences offers homes that look and feel traditional, yet represent the epitome of modernity in their luxe finishes and finely crafted landscape. The project is also just 600m from the Haw Par Villa MRT station. No wonder it sold out within three months of its launch in April.

Sixteen35 Residences

Located at the epicentre of the rising Paya Lebar Central commercial hub, this development on Lorong 35 Geylang is within walking distance to the Paya Lebar MRT Interchange. The 60-unit condominium sits atop the historical Huang Shi Zong Hui Singapore (Huang Clan Association) and allows residents to savour the full-bodied flavours of life at the heart of a melting pot of cosmopolitan bustle and cultural heritage. Launched in May, it was fully sold by October 2018.

Sea Pavilion Residences

Nestled in the historic Upper East Coast Road, Sea Pavilion Residences is a boutique development of just 24 luxurious homes. Sitting on freehold land, it is a haven of serenity and reflects its vibrant history in its preserved architectural facets and modern reinterpretations of its oceanfront past.

Mayfair Gardens

This 215-unit at Rifle Range Road comprises one- to four-bedroom units and is located just 300m to the King Albert Park MRT station. Inspired by the posh Mayfair district in the city of Westminster, London, it reinterprets elegant Georgian townhouses in the affluent West End area to fit Singapore’s urban setting. Mayfair Gardens’ majestic facade is designed by DP Architects, which is also making full use of verdant landscaping for this elegant project.

Kent Ridge Hill Residences

ADDP Architects is designing a lush and gorgeous 548-unit development (inclusive of 50 strata landed houses) on South Buona Vista Road. A rare project with direct access to a national park (Kent Ridge Park), it will offer low density living on a large land size with park and sea views. The site is within an 8-minute walk to Pasir Panjang MRT station and near to many amenities, business parks and international schools. Kent Ridge Hill Residences will also feature a smart home system.

Riverfront Residences

Premium waterfront living is what residents will enjoy at this development with 1,472 homes on Hougang Avenue 7. Strategically spanning glistening waters with stunning views, it offers a wide selection of strata terrace houses, 1- to 5-bedroom luxurious residential apartments and 4- and 5-bedroom premium units that come with private lifts. Apart from being in the mature Hougang estate, the park connector is right in front of the development, while the Hougang MRT station and future Cross Island Line are nearby. Riverfront Residences is a joint venture project with KSH Holdings Limited, SLB Development Limited and Apricot Capital.

Affinity at Serangoon

This 1,052-unit development (including 40 strata landed houses) on Serangoon North Avenue 1 offers a charmed life that combines the laidback atmosphere and amenities of Serangoon Gardens with resort-style landscaping. Choose from 1- to 4-bedroom apartments as well as luxurious penthouses and exclusive 4- to 5-bedroom strata landed houses with high ceilings, skylight and direct access to a lap pool spanning over 60m. Affinity at Serangoon is a joint venture project with Unique Invesco, SLB Development Limited and Apricot Capital.

The Addition

Perfectly located, this modern, freehold boutique project with 26 exclusive homes at 21 Meyappa Chettiar Road is just two minutes’ walk from the Potong Pasir MRT station, 2 minutes’ drive to the Pan Island Expressway and Kranji Expressway, 6 minutes’ drive to NEX and Paya Lebar Central and 12 minutes’ drive to the CBD. It is within walking distance to popular eateries and cafes as well as good schools.

Mayfair Modern

This eight-storey condominium sits on a site right next to the new Mayfair Gardens on Rifle Range Road. Located within an affluent neighbourhood, it will offer views of the railway corridor and Bukit Timah. The development is projected to comprise 171 units in a low density design, with facilities including a 50m pool. Expect premium finishing like marble flooring and branded appliances from Gaggenau in its luxurious apartments.

PAST PROJECTS

Novotel Singapore on Stevens & Mercure Singapore on Stevens

Novotel Singapore on Stevens and Mercure Singapore on Stevens represent Oxley’s maiden venture into the hospitality business. Strategically located near to the Scotts Road and Orchard Road shopping belts, Novotel Singapore on Stevens is a 254-room hotel with a grand ballroom, meeting facilities, F&B outlets, a fitness centre and swimming pool. Meanwhile, Mercure Singapore on Stevens has 518 rooms, F&B outlets, a fitness centre and a swimming pool.

Oxley Tower

This 32-storey freehold mixed commercial development is excellently located at 138 Robinson Road. Its 233 units comprise cafés, restaurants, 3 levels of retail shops and 100 offices – including Oxley’s corporate office at its top three levels. The building sits on a site area of 16,102 sq ft and features a common sky terrace on the 19th storey. A stunning development, it is also conveniently linked at the second storey to the neighbouring building across McCallum Street for easy accessibility.

UPCOMING PROJECTS

1 Balestier

An exciting freehold development comprising a unique collection of conserved shophouses and a modern six-storey residential block annex will arise on this site. This mixed development will house 14 shops and 58 residential units. The architectural concept will integrate the conserved art decor shophouses with modernism, and transform the streetscape of Balestier while retaining its nostalgia.

