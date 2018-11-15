OVERVIEW

Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group Pte Ltd is a unit of China’s CNQC Group, a conglomerate with 66 years of rich history covering domestic and international contracting and investment, real estate construction and development, engineering, capital management, logistics, technology and more.

Since 2008, the company has been involved in a number of projects in Singapore, ranging from commercial and industrial to residential buildings. It has remained rooted in its belief: Listening, Innovating and Growing with the people it serves. This unwavering practice has led to Qingjian Realty growing to greater heights with an award-winning portfolio of residential developments.

As it rises to its 10th year, the company stands tall and proud in commemorating a decade of building and giving immeasurable years of value to people’s lives, while laying the foundations for continuous growth.

‘2018 marks Qingjian Realty’s 10th year in Singapore. When we first started in Singapore, we wanted to become a future-facing developer that makes positive contributions to the real estate sector. Today, we are glad that our efforts have paid off. With the support and trust in our innovative projects, we are able to celebrate 10 years of Listening, Innovating and Growing with homeowners.’

Li Jun, Executive Director, Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group Pte Ltd

MILESTONES

2018

Launch of JadeScape (Smart Estate Management System and Gold Standard Units)

Received the BCI Asia Top 10 Developer Award for the fifth year (2013, 2015, 2016 & 2017)

Took the coveted Best Developer title at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)

2017

Top developer sales in Singapore

Launch of tech-empowered mixed development, Le Quest

Launch of iNz Residence (Smart Living, first smart executive condominium in western Singapore)

2016

Launch of The Visionaire, Singapore’s first smart executive condominium

2015

Launch of Smart Community by hiLife

2013

Launch of CoSpace concept, which provides flexibility and allows homeowners to change space usage according to their needs

CURRENT PROJECTS

JadeScape

Buyers have responded with great enthusiasm to this 1,206-unit development rising from the site of the former Shunfu Ville on Shunfu Road. Conceptualised by the award-winning Tange Associates, the development is crafted based on an Asian garden theme and offers smart technology for the home, as well as the estate.

JadeScape is within walking distance to Marymount MRT Station and the future Upper Thomson MRT Station, making it easily accessible via a total of four MRT lines – the current Circle and North South lines, as well as the Thomson East Coast Line that is under construction, and the future Cross Island Line. It is also well-connected to the Pan Island Expressway and Central Expressway, and the future North South Corridor.

Shopping malls and entertainment centres like Thomson Plaza, Junction 8, Ang Mo Kio Hub and Toa Payoh Hub are nearby, while there are many eateries and trendy cafes in the vicinity.

JadeScape is also near good schools such as Ai Tong Primary School, Catholic High School, Raffles Institution, Raffles Girls’ School and Eunoia Junior College, as well as international schools like Stamford American International School, Australian International School and Global Indian International School. In addition, the condominium is a short walk to MacRitchie Reservoir Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

JadeScape comprises 1-, 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom and penthouse units, as well as 63 Gold Standard Units - one-bedroom units set aside for active ageing residents that are equipped with smart technology and physical facilities that cater to their needs. JadeScape has been awarded Best Smart Building and Best Condo Interior Awards at the recently concluded Propertyguru Asia Property Awards 2018.

Le Quest

The first mixed-used development in Bukit Batok West, Le Quest will feature 516 private residential units and over 6,000 sqm of commercial space, including shops, F&B outlets, a childcare centre, food court and supermarket.

Its location on Bukit Batok Street 41 puts it right next to the Park Connector Network that leads to popular nature destinations such as Little Guilin, Bukit Batok Hillside Park, Bukit Batok Town Park, Greenwood Park, Dairy Farm Nature Park, Chinese Garden and Jurong Lake District. The development is just 600m from the Tengah Park MRT station of the future Jurong Region Line. It is also a short drive away from the shopping, F&B and entertainment options at Jem, IMM, Westgate and JCube malls.

As a smart mixed development, Le Quest will feature smart home, as well as smart community and living technologies, bringing enhanced convenience to residents. Its proximity to the up-and-coming Tengah “Forest Town” means it will also benefit from the growth and dynamism of a future visionary estate that will see a car-free town centre and lush greenery while boasting smart technologies town-wide. At the Propertyguru Asia Property Awards 2018, Le Quest has been accorded the Best Mixed Development Award, reaffirming the appeal of convenience and living to buyers.

PAST PROJECTS

The Visionaire

This 632-unit executive condominium located at Sembawang Road/Canberra Link is Singapore’s first executive condominium with smart home technology. Comprising 16 towers which are 11 storeys tall, it is situated right beside the upcoming Canberra MRT station. Residents will enjoy the convenience of amenities nearby, including Sembawang Shopping Centre and Sembawang Sports and Recreational Centre. The soon-to-open Canberra Plaza will also offer a wide range of retail choices, food courts, restaurants, clinics, enrichment centres and a supermarket.

iNz Residence

The first executive condominium in the west to feature smart home technology, this 497-unit development sits between Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 and Brickland Road. It is a short distance from the Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak MRT stations, with Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, Junction 10, Sunshine Place and Keat Hong Shopping Centre in close proximity.

CONTACT

Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group Pte Ltd

60 Paya Lebar Road

#09-13 Paya Lebar Square

Singapore 409051

Tel: 6422 1621