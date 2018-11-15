50m Leisure Pool in the Rainforest Wing, one of the 50 facilities found in Daintree Residence

OVERVIEW





S P Setia is at the forefront of branding in the property industry, being the pioneer in coining the concept of LiveLearnWorkPlay – a development philosophy that also encompasses the spectrum of human activity. Wherever it sets its footprint, the group strives to connect with its communities, creating ecological features and sustainable living environments that enrich lives.

Since its incorporation in 1974, S P Setia has been a household name in the property development industry. The group is recognised as one of Malaysia’s leading listed real estate players with a strong portfolio that consists of townships, eco-sanctuaries, luxury enclaves, high-rise residences and commercial and retail developments.

S P Setia has an international reach that now includes five countries – Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, China, and the United Kingdom. The group is well-established in the three key economic centres of Malaysia, namely Klang Valley, Johor Bahru and Penang, and has an integrated development in Sabah.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The Setia brand is synonymous with strength, reliability and the value creation that it brings to all its developments. Currently, the group has 46 ongoing projects, with an effective remaining land bank of 9,587 acres valued at a gross development value of S$52 billion.

In Singapore, S P Setia has completed and handed over 18 Woodsville and Eco Sanctuary. Its latest development is Daintree Residence, which is located near Beauty World MRT station.

CURRENT PROJECT

Daintree Residence

Daintree Residence is within a short walking distance to the Beauty World MRT station and just seven stops away from Orchard Road. Residents in this verdant 5-storey condominium enjoy the splendours of nature with a 35,000 sq ft Treetop Walk that seamlessly connects the development’s Valley Wing and Rainforest Wing.

This lush condominium occupies a sprawling land size of 201,500 sq ft along Toh Tuck Road. Its 327 apartments have an air of luxury, and are made up of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom types, all finely finished and furnished with top-tier De Dietrich home appliances. Every apartment offers smart technology that gives residents greater security and convenience from the comfort of their homes.

Designed by award-winning ADDP Architects, Daintree Residence is an architectural masterpiece with quality finishing, excellent lifestyle offerings and locational attributes that homebuyers seek.

This luxurious condominium is close to many prestigious educational institutions, such as Methodist Girls’ School, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, Bukit Timah Primary School, Raffles Girls Primary School, Nanyang Girls’ High School, Hwa Chong Institution and National Junior College. The exclusive residence of choice, Daintree Residence invites you to find your place on the lush side of life!

PAST PROJECTS

18 Woodsville

Completed in 2015, 18 Woodsville is a freehold 101-unit city fringe development in the Potong Pasir region. Located along Woodsville Close, there are numerous good schools nearby, such as St Andrew’s Junior School, Cedar Girls’ Primary & Secondary School, Maris Stella High School and the Stamford American International School.

With the Potong Pasir MRT station nearby, travel to anywhere in Singapore is effortless and efficient. From Nex mega mall and City Square Mall to 313 Somerset, ION Orchard and Vivo City, all the conveniences that these malls offer are just a short ride away. Meanwhile, 18 Woodsville has three levels of amenities, so residents can enjoy everything from parties at the Teppanyaki or Sky Dining facilities, to leisurely swims in the infinity pool and soothing rest on the Green Halo Swings.

Eco Sanctuary

Sited along Chestnut Avenue, off Upper Bukit Timah Road and next to a nature park, Eco Sanctuary is in a truly enviable location. This development comprises three towers of 483 units made up of 1- to 4-bedroom units. Since its completion, residents have been enjoying the luxury of stunning views of Singapore’s 2,880-hectare Central Catchment Nature Reserve. The condominium offers a myriad of facilities – you can choose to take a dip in one of its many pools, host parties in the Gourmet Gallery on the Sky Clubs or relax in front of nature’s gorgeous sunsets at The Belvederes.

Visually, Eco Sanctuary is outstanding, with the iconic development using biomimicry architecture to create a striking honeycomb façade design and making it a solar passive building. Eco Sanctuary was the World Gold Winner of the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2018 under the Sustainable Development Category. This award is deemed as the “Oscar” of awards in the international real estate industry.

CONTACT

S P Setia International (S) Pte Ltd

1 Harbourfront Place #01-06

Harbourfront Tower One

Singapore 098633

Tel: 6271 2255

Fax: 6271 3522

Email: sg-sales@spsetia.com