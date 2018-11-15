OVERVIEW

Established in 1969 and headquartered in Singapore, Tuan Sing Holdings is a recognised property developer of quality residential, commercial and industrial properties. Listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange in 1973, the group’s core businesses are in property development, property investment and hotels investment. Tuan Sing serves a broad spectrum of customers across the region and has over 60 subsidiaries and associates located in South-east Asia, China and Australia.

‘We take great pride in our developments local and overseas, and hope they play a small but impactful part in the lives of our customers, stakeholders, partners, friends and families. We believe that architecture should inspire creativity, and our designs will inspire everyone towards excellence. Creativity is especially relevant as it allows us to push through boundaries and create innovative solutions to every problem. We will continue to innovate, design and create architecture that inspires and sustains developments, and endeavour to improve people’s lives in our own way.’

William Liem, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Tuan Sing Holdings Limited

CURRENT PROJECTS

18 Robinson

This stunning 28-storey integrated development in Singapore’s CBD is a statement building designed by the award-winning New York-based architect, Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, and architects61. Reminiscent of New York’s Times Square and Manhattan’s Flatiron Building, this sleek Grade A office and retail tower with its distinct polygonal structure is set to be the new centrepiece of the city.

18 Robinson is located at the junction of Robinson Road and Market Street in the country’s most important commercial and financial hub, just steps from the Raffles Place MRT station. Designed to respond to the demands of forward-looking enterprises, it is primed to revitalise the district with a new take on workspace and retail experiences.

Mont Botanik Residence

A rare freehold development, Mont Botanik Residence comprises 108 exclusive 2 to 3 bedroom units. Modern and serene, its location at Jalan Remaja, puts it in an area surrounded by nature, including Bukit Timah Nature Park, Little Guilin Lake and tree-lined boulevards.

Its modern architectural design includes unique sky gardens amidst a luxurious resort-like setting.

Mont Botanik Residence is highly accessible, with the Pan Island Expressway and Bukit Timah Expressway just a short drive away and the Hillview MRT station putting you within minutes of lifestyle hubs like Westgate, JCube and Holland Village. Closer to home, a wide array of F&B choices and daily essentials are available at HillV2, Hillion Mall and Bukit Panjang Plaza. It is also near good schools like Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary as well as National University of Singapore and German European School Singapore.

Kandis Residence

In an idyllic location alongside low-rise landed housing on Kandis Walk in Sembawang is the 130-unit Kandis Residence. Its 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units are housed in neatly-lined residential blocks next to large, green social spaces and a rich and generous array of interesting amenities including an extensive pool lap with a sunning lawn, outdoor fitness facilities and layered landscape elements. Kandis Residence is close to the serene Sembawang Park by the water’s edge, with the vicinity designated for new roads and future development.

With its generous outdoor space and high quality finishing and design, this low density boutique development offers resort-style living at outstanding value.

Cluny Park Residence

This freehold development comprises 52 luxurious apartments located directly opposite the Bukit Timah Gate of the Singapore Botanic Gardens – the one and only condominium along Cluny Park Road. Designed by the award-winning SCDA Architects, it is truly in a league of its own, with views of the Botanic Gardens and a quiet enclave of Good Class Bungalows as its neighbours.

Apart from quality amenities and top schools in this established location, the sophisticated homes within Cluny Park Residence are beautifully crafted and fitted with premium brands such as custom-designed kitchen cabinets and wardrobes by Poliform, bathroom and kitchen fittings by Zucchetti and kitchen appliances by Gaggenau.

Sennett Residence

Located beside Potong Pasir MRT Station and close to major expressways, Sennett Residence on Pheng Geck Avenue is just six minutes to Orchard Road and eight minutes to the CBD by car. In the vicinity are a host of exciting recreational facilities and amenities such as NEX Mall and Heartland Mall. Popular schools such as those in St. Andrew’s Village, as well as Stamford American School, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School and Cedar Primary School are just moments away. The 332 homes in Sennett Residence include 1-4 bedroom units and penthouses with spacious interiors, high ceilings, remarkable city views and designer fittings.

UPCOMING PROJECTS

Batam Marina City, Batam, Indonesia

Tuan Sing is developing an integrated mixed development township, comprising hotels with MICE facilities, retail, tourist facilities and attractions, medical, eco-tourism and residential properties on Batam Island, Indonesia. Located 20 km from Singapore’s south coast, and approximately 85 hectares in size, it is a 40-minute ferry ride from Singapore Harbourfront Centre.

The site is directly connected to the Waterfront Ferry Terminal in Batam and residents will be able to enjoy seamless connection to their homes within minutes upon arrival at the ferry terminal. The development will promote resort living, holiday homes and a wellness village, and provide one of the most extensive entertainment and lifestyle experiences in the region. The initial phase of the development will begin at the plot next to the ferry terminal, with a wide coastline that overlooks the Singapore Marina skyline. The group targets to launch 2,000 exclusive high-rise apartments with commanding sea views in 2019.

Sanya, Hainan, China

This mega project on Hainan Island will have total saleable and leasable area of about 2.6 million square feet, comprising commercial, residential, hotel and retail components. Poised to become an iconic landmark project, it will be connected to the Sanya High-Speed Railway Station. Slated for completion by the end of 2021, the complex will also have an integrated long-distance bus interchange hub and basement carpark. The proposed design is conceptualised by Aedas – one of the world’s leading architecture and design practices – and inspired by forms of the Chinese dragon and phoenix.

333 Thomson

On a plot sited on an existing knoll along Thomson Road, Tuan Sing is developing a premium luxury development. Well-placed within a peaceful landed precinct, this elegant condominium is also buffered from Thomson Road by the quiet ambience of the Thomson Medical Centre. In a lushly landscaped sanctuary secluded from public view, 90 beautiful homes are likely to be crafted in a clean, linear design to maximise views.

CONTACT

Tuan Sing Holdings Limited

9 Oxley Rise

#03-02 The Oxley

Singapore 238697

Phone: (65) 6223 7211

Fax: (65) 6224 1085

Website: www.tuansing.com

Email: ir@tuansing.com