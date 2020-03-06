You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

BMW M135i review: Meet the fastest 1

BMW's M135i is a pocket rocket that really speaks to driving enthusiasts - in a female voice.
Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200306_BMW2_4053243.jpg
The heart of the M135i is the huge power output, and how the car's all-wheel drive system, which BMW calls xDrive, is so good at putting it all to the ground.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20200306_BMW2_4053243.jpg
The heart of the M135i is the huge power output, and how the car's all-wheel drive system, which BMW calls xDrive, is so good at putting it all to the ground.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

THE new BMW M135i may look similar to the base model BMW 118i, but that's where the two part ways. Costing an extra S$95,000 over the 118i and packing 306 horsepower from its 2.0-litre, turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, it's as fast as the previous-generation M140i, despite having an engine only two-thirds the size.

The heart of the M135i is the huge power output, and how the car's all-wheel drive system, which BMW calls xDrive, is so good at putting it all to the ground.

Completely docile at low speeds, the car's true performance character comes to light when you lean on the accelerator. The engine's power seems to keep building exponentially, as though the car is being shot from a very long and powerful elastic band.

What's more, the car driven here is what BMW M dealer Performance Munich Autos retails as the Speed Edition, which for S$10,100 over the base price gets you matte black 18-inch BMW M Performance wheels plus run-flat tyres, a full complement of aerodynamic sills and skirts in gloss black, and a pretty unique pair of titanium and carbon fibre exhaust pipe trims.

The colour of the car on this page is also not part of the standard lineup, and to get your M135i in the same Storm Bay Metallic finish, you will need to fork out an additional S$2,470.

Its performance credentials are right on the money, but the 1 Series hatchbacks are also about practicality. The interior is spacious, the headroom is generous, and the boot's loading sill is low and wide so getting all that serious shopping loaded up is easy.

More interestingly, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which is the brand's fancy name for voice operated control, is easier to use than ever. Of course, the usual buttons and switches are in the standard places, but voice control is a lot more fun, especially when it is as good-natured as the BMW lady. The default activation trigger is the phrase, "Hey, BMW!" but you can customise it to anything you like, so you can effectively give your car a name (I went with "Sparky").

When spoken to, the car asks what you would like to do. In the name of testing, I relentlessly spammed it with questions and suggestions all the way along my drive home. If I questioned my wife the same way, I would have been sleeping on the couch that night. But Sparky remained unruffled, and maintained the courteous tone of a five-star hotel concierge.

I complained that I was feeling hot. Sparky politely informed me that she would lower the temperature in the cabin. I also asked Sparky to change radio stations, activate the music on my USB drive, select specific songs, and set up navigation routes. She even suggested that I activate the car's Sport mode when I moaned that I was bored.

The M135i's competition is somewhat lacking at the moment, with the cheaper and slightly less powerful Volkswagen Golf R lagging slightly in tech and refinement. The Audi S3 is a small sedan that might be worth a look if you prefer four doors over five, but it costs nearly 10 grand more, and ultimately uses the same engine block as the VW Golf R.

The BMW M135i isn't a car built on cosmetic add-ons and much of what you pay for is found under the hood. For genuine hot hatch enthusiasts, it's probably the chart topper of the moment. Sparky, you were sparkling.

BMW M135i xDrive

Engine 1,998cc, turbocharged in-line 4 cylinder
Power 306hp at 4,000rpm - 6,250rpm
Torque 450Nm at 1,750rpm - 5,000rpm
Gearbox 8-speed automatic
0-100km/h 4.8 seconds
Top Speed 250km/h
Fuel Efficiency 7.5L/100km
Agent Performance Munich Autos
Price S$243,888 with COE
Available Now

Hub

Boards and value creation

Pioneer's Smart Unit Receiver lets you add Android to your auto

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS review: The joy of six

2020 Lotus Exige review — Mad about you

Mardan, 52, considers Senior option

How legendary Palmer teed off with Rolex brand

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 12:06 AM
Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid

[WASHINGTON] US Senator Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the...

Mar 5, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort hits 10-week low

[NEW YORK] Consumer confidence among Americans slid to a 10-week low as views of the buying climate dimmed amid...

Mar 5, 2020 11:35 PM
Banking & Finance

Money markets say a BOE cut is nailed on, less so for the ECB

[LONDON] Money markets traders say the Bank of England will cut rates this month and it's just a question of how...

Mar 5, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labour market...

Mar 5, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

MAS sees a spike in scam calls

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has noticed a spike in fraudulent calls impersonating the regulator,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.