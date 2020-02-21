You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

New Stamford Tyres outlet woos both young and old

Mainboard-listed Stamford's new service centre in Alexandra Village combines a classic location with a modern approach.
Fri, Feb 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200221_STAMFORD_4040365.jpg
The company sees the new outlet's proximity to the Alexandra automotive belt as a plus.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

Singapore

STAMFORD Tyres, the Mainboard-listed tyre and automotive accessories retailer, has opened its 11th retail outlet here.

The new outlet is in the Alexandra Village Industrial Estate, at Block 1004, Bukit Merah Lane 3, #01-17/19, among rows of independent workshops.

It's the first of Stamford Tyres' outlets to have a central location. Its existing outlets are located largely in the East, with other retail centres in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Jurong and Woodlands.

The company sees the new outlet's proximity to the Alexandra automotive belt as a plus.

Wee Kok Wah, the president of Stamford Tyres, told The Business Times: "The location is strategic and centralised, thus this new Alexandra branch will enable us to serve our corporate business partners located along Leng Kee Road as well as the car distributors in the Alexandra area."

The new branch cost S$300,000 to set up and has 530 square feet of retail space. While it looks like a typical tyre shop on the outside, the inside has an air-conditioned customer area, which includes a concierge service as well as a product display showcasing some of the wheel brands that Stamford retails, including SSW and Rays Japan. The company also sells Continental, Dunlop, Falken, and General brands of tyres.

The new outlet offers tyre and wheel services, but also general repairs, inspections, and auto tune-ups.

Mr Wee told BT the new location is aimed at both young and old. "The branch is located in an iconic location. Historically, the mechanics in the area are old timers and quite recognised, so veteran car owners will be familiar with the location," he said.

"But we also focused on having a modern outlet to cater to younger customers as well. And there's more convenience with Alexandra Village's food centre nearby, and Ikea down the road."

Hub

MG's electric crossover is a bright spark

How to buy a bargain BMW

BMW's baby Gran is a fine instrument

A Mini with the Works

Electric serenade

A gateway to Asia-Pac's booming air travel industry

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

China tests its soft power with neighbours over coronavirus outbreak

[VIENTIANE] China called for solidarity on Thursday in a special meeting called to discuss the coronavirus outbreak...

Feb 20, 2020 11:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Roxy-Pacific Holdings Q4 net profit soars 332% to S$20.2m

PROPERTY and hospitality group Roxy-Pacific Holdings on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$20.2...

Feb 20, 2020 11:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Lloyds looks past misselling era with fresh growth forecast

[LONDON] Lloyds Banking Group gave a bullish outlook as the effects of a long-running insurance scandal and the...

Feb 20, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: S'pore confirms first patient with both Covid-19 and dengue

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has confirmed the first patient to be infected with both the coronavirus disease and dengue....

Feb 20, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street eases at open as virus fears build

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly