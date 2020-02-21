New Stamford Tyres outlet woos both young and old

The company sees the new outlet's proximity to the Alexandra automotive belt as a plus.

Singapore

STAMFORD Tyres, the Mainboard-listed tyre and automotive accessories retailer, has opened its 11th retail outlet here.

The new outlet is in the Alexandra Village Industrial Estate, at Block 1004, Bukit Merah Lane 3, #01-17/19, among rows of independent workshops.

It's the first of Stamford Tyres' outlets to have a central location. Its existing outlets are located largely in the East, with other retail centres in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Jurong and Woodlands.

Wee Kok Wah, the president of Stamford Tyres, told The Business Times: "The location is strategic and centralised, thus this new Alexandra branch will enable us to serve our corporate business partners located along Leng Kee Road as well as the car distributors in the Alexandra area."

The new branch cost S$300,000 to set up and has 530 square feet of retail space. While it looks like a typical tyre shop on the outside, the inside has an air-conditioned customer area, which includes a concierge service as well as a product display showcasing some of the wheel brands that Stamford retails, including SSW and Rays Japan. The company also sells Continental, Dunlop, Falken, and General brands of tyres.

The new outlet offers tyre and wheel services, but also general repairs, inspections, and auto tune-ups.

Mr Wee told BT the new location is aimed at both young and old. "The branch is located in an iconic location. Historically, the mechanics in the area are old timers and quite recognised, so veteran car owners will be familiar with the location," he said.

"But we also focused on having a modern outlet to cater to younger customers as well. And there's more convenience with Alexandra Village's food centre nearby, and Ikea down the road."