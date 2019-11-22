You are here

Home > Hub > BT Motoring

Porsche Taycan takes its Singapore bow

Porsche's Taycan electric sports car made its Singaporean debut at Marina Bay last night, ahead of an official launch in August 2020.
Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191122_PORSCHE22B_3957430.jpg
(Above) Porsche's Taycan electric sports car made its Asia-Pacific debut at an event held at The Float @ Marina Bay last night.
PHOTO: PORSCHE ASIA PACIFIC

BT_20191122_PORSCHE22B_3957430.jpg
(Above) Michael Mauer, head of style at Porsche AG, says it will be interesting to see how Porsche's customers react to the marque's first electric car.
PHOTO: PORSCHE ASIA PACIFIC

Singapore

PORSCHE'S electric era in Singapore has kicked off. The Stuttgart carmaker's Taycan electric sports car made its Asia-Pacific debut at an event held at The Float @ Marina Bay on Thursday night.

The event was also held to mark Porsche's collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd, creators of the Star Wars movie franchise. Design teams from both companies collaborated on a fantasy starship that will be featured in the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Porsche first revealed the Taycan at a simultaneous global launch in China, Canada and Germany in September, but last night's event was the first time that the landmark battery-electric vehicle (BEV) made an appearance in Asia outside of China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Porsche Asia Pacific spokesperson declined to reveal exact pre-order figures, but mentioned that about 50 customers from around the region attended the event last night, despite the first Taycans not hitting the roads until August 2020.

Three variants of the Taycan have been announced so far, with prices set to start at around S$500,000 for the Taycan 4S model. The Taycan Turbo will cost roughly S$650,000, while the top-of-the-line Taycan Turbo S will start at around S$750,000. All prices are before adding Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums.

Michael Mauer, head of style at Porsche AG, was in town to grace the event, and said he is eager to see how customers in our part of the world will take to the Taycan.

"Asia is a very important market for us with the Taycan especially, because it is a region that is very youthful and progressive," he said. "Our customers in this region are particularly interested in embracing innovative new products, so it will be interesting for us to see how they take to our first ever electric car."

Hub

2019 Kia Niro review: Still a hybrid hero

LA Auto Show suggests traditional car fans may have a problem

The Lotus position is to be seen as a technology leader

Economic, political and social progression

Progress in elections and judicial system

Twin engines helping to boost Oman's economy

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 12:05 AM
Transport

Electric cars a major challenge for supermarkets, gas stations

[LOS ANGELES] The rise of electric cars is proving a challenge not only for auto makers but also gas stations,...

Nov 21, 2019 11:48 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales rise more than expected in October

[WASHINGTON] US home sales increased more than expected in October and house prices rose at the fastest pace in more...

Nov 21, 2019 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort climbs even as Republican sentiment slumps

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of US consumer sentiment improved for the first time in five weeks, though surprisingly without...

Nov 21, 2019 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust bags first S$200m sustainability-linked loan

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has made its first move into sustainable financing with a S$200 million...

Nov 21, 2019 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat after conflicting signals on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Thursday after mixed signals on trade and a row between Washington and Beijing...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly