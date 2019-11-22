Porsche Taycan takes its Singapore bow

(Above) Porsche's Taycan electric sports car made its Asia-Pacific debut at an event held at The Float @ Marina Bay last night.

(Above) Michael Mauer, head of style at Porsche AG, says it will be interesting to see how Porsche's customers react to the marque's first electric car.

PORSCHE'S electric era in Singapore has kicked off. The Stuttgart carmaker's Taycan electric sports car made its Asia-Pacific debut at an event held at The Float @ Marina Bay on Thursday night.

The event was also held to mark Porsche's collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd, creators of the Star Wars movie franchise. Design teams from both companies collaborated on a fantasy starship that will be featured in the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Porsche first revealed the Taycan at a simultaneous global launch in China, Canada and Germany in September, but last night's event was the first time that the landmark battery-electric vehicle (BEV) made an appearance in Asia outside of China.

A Porsche Asia Pacific spokesperson declined to reveal exact pre-order figures, but mentioned that about 50 customers from around the region attended the event last night, despite the first Taycans not hitting the roads until August 2020.

Three variants of the Taycan have been announced so far, with prices set to start at around S$500,000 for the Taycan 4S model. The Taycan Turbo will cost roughly S$650,000, while the top-of-the-line Taycan Turbo S will start at around S$750,000. All prices are before adding Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums.

Michael Mauer, head of style at Porsche AG, was in town to grace the event, and said he is eager to see how customers in our part of the world will take to the Taycan.

"Asia is a very important market for us with the Taycan especially, because it is a region that is very youthful and progressive," he said. "Our customers in this region are particularly interested in embracing innovative new products, so it will be interesting for us to see how they take to our first ever electric car."