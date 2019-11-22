You are here

The Lotus position is to be seen as a technology leader

Can ownership under Geely and a new local distributor in Wearnes Automotive revive an iconic British brand?
Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

David McIntyre (above), regional director for Asia Pacific, Lotus Cars UK, says: "We want to be seen as a technology leader in the premium sports car segment." He is pictured with the Lotus Elise 220 Sport.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

WHEN was the last time you saw a Lotus? If it's been a while, new Singapore distributor Wearnes Automotive wants to change that.

The British sports car firm is a minnow compared to today's movers and shakers of the car industry, selling 1,630 units worldwide in 2018, compared to Ferrari's 9,251. Singapore accounted for just two of those cars, according to figures from the Land Transport Authority.

Today, the Lotus range in Singapore consists of the Elise and Exige, which cost S$210,000 and S$300,000 respectively, without certificate of entitlement. Wearnes' immediate concern isn't to fill up the order books. "Our first priority is to rebuild the community with the owners," said Carolyn Theng, marketing manager, Wearnes Prestige Division. "Lotus owners are extremely dedicated; once we take care of them, word of mouth and enthusiasm will take care of the rest."

Lotus itself has big ambitions moving forward. A new majority stakeholder, China's Geely, has injected the funds for Lotus to develop the Evija, a 2,000-horsepower electric hypercar. Without taxes or import duties, it costs £1.5 million (S$2.6 million).

But its real value could be as a hero car for Lotus. "We want to be seen as a technology leader in the premium sports car segment," David McIntyre, regional director for Asia Pacific, Lotus Cars UK, told The Business Times.

"Back in the day, Lotus was always seen as pushing the boundaries, and the Evija does that today, as the first British electric hypercar in production."

