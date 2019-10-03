Working towards a low-carbon future

The group's Singapore manufacturing sites all feature online energy monitoring systems, where consumption trends can be easily monitored with a dashboard, and deviations addressed by the operations and energy team.

Ronnie Lee, Singapore managing director, HP Inc: "We are on track to achieve our goals to cut C02 equivalent emissions, use more renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity."

FOR its numerous achievements towards becoming energy efficient, HP Singapore has won the Excellence in Energy Management award this year at the annual Energy Efficiency National Partnership (EENP) Awards. This accolade recognises companies that have demonstrated a high level of commitment to excellence in energy management.

Among its many efforts towards using energy more efficiently, HP Singapore was the technology group's first global site to implement ISO 50001 standards across its three manufacturing plants. These standards focus on improving energy management, reducing carbon emissions, increasing energy efficiency, reducing operational costs, raising awareness among employees, and ensuring transparency of energy data to develop strategies.

"In 2017, HP made a bold goal to set up its first ISO 50001 energy management system in Singapore. With Singapore being the first location the company is setting up such a system, knowledge and resources were limited, and the timeframe was tight. A team of nine employees in a strategic energy core team overcame the odds to be awarded the ISO 50001 certification in 2018 at multiple manufacturing sites spanning 80,000 sq m," said Ronnie Lee, Singapore managing director, HP Inc.

With the understanding that the chiller systems in manufacturing were the company's biggest energy user, HP implemented intelligent control algorithms to optimise its chiller operations. This helped the company to operate the chiller systems at optimal conditions based on actual load demand. This resulted in annual energy savings of 2.46 GWh, enough to power 572 4-room HDB flats annually. This was achieved without any impact on ongoing factory operations.

"Our efforts have helped us improve energy use and drive awareness of energy efficiency and HP's contributions towards energy conservation," said Mr Lee.

As part of the programme, an energy policy was established with a commitment to reduce carbon emission by 25 per cent by 2025 from a 2015 baseline, or 13,700 tonnes of CO2 emission target. As of the end of 2018, the team had achieved a CO2 reduction of 3,117 tonnes.

WORKING WITH PARTNERS

HP works closely with partners in the industry to keep up the capability of its plants with the latest energy efficiency technologies.

For instance, the group's Singapore manufacturing sites all feature online energy monitoring systems, where consumption trends can be easily monitored with a dashboard, and deviations addressed by the operations and energy team.

These systems will continue to be enhanced to allow for more proactive action preventing energy wastages, the company said.

"We engaged subject method experts from our global and local manufacturing ecosystem to set up chiller optimisation controls for all our chiller plants, explore air side space cooling optimisation for air-conditioning onsite and the installation of solar panels that lowered our carbon footprint," said Mr Lee.

"Together, we drove innovation for our manufacturing sites resulting in higher efficiency and energy savings. The initiative also contributed to our global sustainability targets to use 60 per cent of renewable electricity in global operations by 2025 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent by 2025."

HP Singapore also hosts an annual Environmental Health and Safety exhibition for employees and contractors, which features a sustainability booth dedicated to educating and inspiring employees to reduce carbon emissions, water usage, and waste production.

This year, some 1,200 employees made pledges to get involved and take action. The company has also run annual energy initiatives like Earth Hour Event, an Energy Ideas Contribution Contest, and put up several informative signages on lift doors and notice boards to engage and raise awareness within the company.

Reflecting the success of these initiatives, a recent employee feedback survey showed that 89 per cent of HP employees agree that the company is socially and environmentally responsible.

MAKING A POSITIVE IMPACT

HP's initiatives towards energy efficiency are part of a broader Sustainable Impact Strategy, where the company has committed to making a long-lasting impact by protecting the planet, supporting its people, and strengthening the communities where the organisation lives, works, and does business.

In particular, HP is focused on contributing to the fight against climate change.

"At HP, we believe that climate change is our responsibility and vital to the long-term success of our business. Our customers, consumers and employees are passionate about environmental impact and they expect us to lead with purpose," said Mr Lee.

"We've been on a journey to transform our business to create a more efficient, circular and low carbon future. We are on track to achieve our goals to cut C02 equivalent emissions, use more renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity. Our commitment to energy efficiency will help our customers, partners, suppliers and communities achieve more with less environmental impact."

A LOW CARBON FUTURE

To achieve its sustainability goals, however, HP's manufacturing sites need to balance energy efficiency with the right levels of preventive maintenance. The company is addressing this issue with sub-metering to deal with inefficiencies promptly, and is also exploring the development of performance-based maintenance contracting and fault detection systems.

"This helps us proactively ensure that we are creating sustainable operations at optimum conditions while we bring innovation to customers who demand that we lead with purpose on issues like energy efficiency," explained Mr Lee.

HP will continue work with industry experts to "transform our business to create a circular, efficient and low carbon future."

For instance, it is exploring the use of data-driven technology to optimise cooling systems at its manufacturing sites.

"We are also working with our teams on site to bring to gether the brightest minds to identify new energy saving opportunities that we can address. This will help us achieve more as a business with less environmental impact."

Managing energy and environmental footprint

Innovating the rooftop

3.1MWp solar PV system across HP Singapore's three manufacturing sites roof, providing green clean energy to the plant operations. This is part of HP Inc's global goal to achieve 60 per cent renewable electricity and GHG emission reduction by 2025 and 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2035.

Energy management

1) ISO 50001 Energy Management

System Certification 2018

2) Energy Efficiency Projects

Chiller Optimisation Energy Project

HP Singapore embarked on one of its biggest energy savings projects to improve the energy efficiency of the chiller systems across all its manufacturing plants through optimisation.

Lighting refresh to LED lamps energy project

HP Singapore has replaced more than 8,000 tubes of lighting with energy efficient LED since 2011, with a 30 per cent overall improvement in the lighting system. To date, 90 per cent of the plant lightings are now LED.

Efficient air compressor replacement

Two sets of compressors were replaced with high efficient VSD compressor resulting in a substantial estimated savings of 881,511 KWh annually.

Heat pump substitute for electric heater energy project

The introduction of a new heat pump system resulted in an estimated annual savings of 630MWh or US$51,000.