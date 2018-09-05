You are here

Other women who take the lead

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

JANET ANG

SIMRAN TOOR

LYNETTE LEONG

JANET ANG

  • Vice-President, Industry Solutions & Business Development, IBM Asia Pacific
  • IBM Industry Academy Member
  • Chairperson, Institute of Systems Science, National University of Singapore
  • Chairperson, Caritas Singapore

"Women lift up half the sky. We are, however, under-represented in the executive board rooms with only about 29 per cent of the senior management positions being filled by women, and only about 15 per cent on the boards of top 100 SGX-listed companies are women.

"It is hence even more important that women executives lend their voices and add to the diversity of the conversations and debates around policies and industry standards so that the outcomes can be more holistic and relevant to all.

"I believe that women executives who have the opportunity to be an influence, have the responsibility to give back to society by contributing our professional expertise and leadership whether in enhancing education, in "partnering the poor" or championing diversity and transformation."

SIMRAN TOOR

  • Partner, Specialist & Private Client Disputes Practice, WongPartnership
  • Elected member of the Council of the Law Society of Singapore since 2010, and served on its Executive Committee from 2016-2017
  • Co-chair for the Women in Practice Task Force, set up in 2018 to review and recommend changes on issues affecting female legal practitioners

"Standards influence how we run our businesses, the nature of services we provide, and the people we attract to work for us. Through the wealth of experience unique to us, women bring a different - yet equally valuable - perspective to the table. Our views form an integral part of what a fair and reflective set of standards should be, and it is only when there is a balance of leadership and ideas that businesses can look towards meeting the needs of the future most effectively."

LYNETTE LEONG

  • CEO of CapitaLand Commercial
  • Serves on the boards of Singapore’s National Environment Agency, the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and the advisory board of Singapore Management University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business.

"A growing body of research shows that executive teams with more ethnic and cultural diversity - and more women - generate better financial outcomes and meaningful innovations. With increased globalisation and mobility, we should see more such diversity in our organisations. Women, who are customers and employees themselves, have a particularly crucial role to play by bringing unique perspectives to the table and creating new solutions. This will inform our designs as we build the office of the future.

"CapitaLand is committed to and practices diversity - our global workforce comprises an almost equal proportion of males and females. In Singapore, CapitaLand's proportion of male to female staff is 40:60 and female staff are well represented at the middle and senior management level."

