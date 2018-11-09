Improving patients' quality of life

"Our proprietary AI technology identifies health deterioration weeks in advance of re-admission to hospital," said the company's founder and CEO Kuldeep Singh Rajput.

SINGAPORE-based health-tech firm Biofourmis has developed a tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor a patient's condition and can predict whether a person's health is deteriorating or improving, as well as a drug or therapy's effectiveness.

Known as Biovitals, the product takes in health-related data from wearable devices equipped with sensors to help improve the care of patients when they are out of hospital.

Therefore, it targets those who have been discharged recently.

Biovitals will alert medical professionals if there are signs of a problem, allowing them to intervene early before the situation becomes critical. For instance, it is able to predict worsening heart failure two weeks before a critical incidence happens.

By providing insights on patients' conditions, the solution aims to improve their quality of lives and prevent costly medical events for care providers. Biovitals is designed to integrate readily available biosensors.

"At Biofourmis, we are reinventing remote patient monitoring that will increase patient outcomes and reduce re-admissions following discharge. Our proprietary AI technology identifies health deterioration weeks in advance of re-admission to hospital," said the company's founder and CEO Kuldeep Singh Rajput in a statement.

"Ultimately, our goal is to be an integrated solution and platform that actually reaches the patients, physicians / care teams, payers, and hospital providers."

Biofourmis was a winner of the Gold award in the Most Promising category at the inaugural Singapore Digital Techblazer Awards for Biovitals.

In December last year, Biofourmis announced that it had raised US$5 million in a Series A round of funding. The investments were made by venture capital firm NSI Ventures and Aviva Ventures, part of insurer Aviva.

The company also said then that it had entered into a collaboration with US-based Mayo Clinic that will enable it to access healthcare data from clinical trials, as well as the clinic's medical insights. Mayo Clinic is a non-profit medical facility that is widely considered as one of the leading institutions in the country.

BEMYGUEST: SILVER, MOST PROMISING AWARD

BeMyGuest's Xplore solution is a suite of e-commerce tools to help the region's attractions and tour operators automate their operations, and in the process reduce their costs and scale their online business. Xplore offers users an online storefront for e-commerce, payment gateways, a booking dashboard, electronic ticket or voucher solutions, promo-code generator, and a revenue and channel management system, among other applications. Products can be electronically distributed instantly across BeMyGuest's distribution network, consisting of Asia's most popular online travel agencies.

Xplore also gives users access to the company's offline agents network, comprising over 500 traditional travel agents across the region. According to the company, the majority of operators in Asia still rely on traditional offline methods, as well as relationships with travel agents and corporate clients, to bring them their business. The result is that they miss out on travellers who do their shopping online, both directly and through online travel agents.

"Xplore has been designed specifically to suit the unique needs of Asian suppliers, in a largely fragmented market. Attractions in Singapore have different challenges to a tour operator in Vietnam, and Xplore has the flexibility to accommodate the differences," said Blanca Menchaca, chief operating officer and co-founder of BeMyGuest.

"Many booking systems are designed for events, or operators in western countries, and aren't available in Asian languages and currencies, while not taking into account the individual operational complexities. A tour operator in Myanmar and a fixed attraction in Kuala Lumpur face very different business challenges." Xplore has been adopted by operators across South-east Asia, and also Hong Kong and Japan.

KRONIKARE: BRONZE, MOST PROMISING AWARD

KroniKare's Mobile Wound Scanner is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based smartphone system that assesses chronic wounds in under 30 seconds, as opposed to 30 minutes using traditional methods. The product uses two AI engines: in the front-end on a normal smartphone and at the back-end on a server. The AI module running on a smartphone takes thermal and visible images of the wound and mimics an expert's wound assessment such as size measurement, tissue analysis, and complication check.

On the server side, a more powerful AI engine performs time-based data analysis for each patient to automatically provide full medical reports of the patient condition, healing process tracking, and recommendation on treatments. Wound-care specialists can remotely view the reports using KroniKare's Web Dashboard to check the severity of each case and optimise a specialist's time to attend to patients.

"KroniKare's AI-based Mobile Wound Scanner removes the need for a wound nurse to personally attend to patients with chronic wounds. A junior nurse, a caregiver or the patient is now able to do the task anywhere non-invasively. With just a thermal and visible image of

the wound, the AI module can give accurate readings on the wound such as the wound measurement, tissue assessment and complication detection," said a company spokesperson.

Besides the scalability of the scanner, the benefits of the system include manpower savings for healthcare institutions and better outcomes for patients. The KroniKare app also acts as a training companion for junior nurses and caregivers.