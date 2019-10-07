Diversity provides fresh perspectives, better insights

WINNER OF THE DIVERSITY AWARD

Singapore Press Holdings

''We are honoured to be recognised for our commitment to upholding strong corporate governance and board diversity. A diverse board brings together a wider range of perspectives and insights for better decisions. Investors are increasingly placing more importance on board diversity as they recognise its contribution to a company's performance.''

Ng Yat Chung, CEO, Singapore Press Holdings

RUNNERS-UP FOR THE DIVERSITY AWARD

Singapore Exchange

"SGX has benefited from diversity, not only at the board level but also across the organisation. Our board members bring with them varied expertise and perspectives, which ensure robust decision-making and governance. Meanwhile, diversity in our workplace fosters innovation, strengthens our ability to meet clients' needs and enhances our performance. We are mindful not to strive for diversity as just another metric, but as an integral part of any successful global company. The combination of people with different gender, backgrounds, talents and experience is far greater than the sum of its parts. When companies recognise this, they will naturally be driven to consider diversity in all that they do."

Loh Boon Chye, CEO, Singapore Exchange

Singapore Post

"SingPost believes that diversity is core to the workings of an effective board and gender diversity is but one of the many considerations. Other key considerations include board members' background, expertise and experience, and industry familiarity. SingPost is proud and honoured to have one of the most gender-diverse boards in Singapore and will endeavour to maintain this strong diversity. The constantly changing business environment that SingPost is in makes it imperative to have a diverse and progressive board composition with members who offer various perspectives derived from their respective areas of expertise and industry knowledge. This will enhance the board's contributions to the discussions and strategy formulations towards the company's management capability and future growth."

Paul Coutts, Group CEO, Singapore Post

City Developments Limited

"Diversity is a key attribute of a well-functioning and effective board. Having greater diversity in the boardroom provides fresh perspectives, deep insights and new approaches that enhance decision-making. This can only be achieved by harnessing and leveraging on the variety of skills, experiences, gender, age and geographical backgrounds of different board members. A diverse board helps the organisation adapt to today's ever-changing environment."

Sherman Kwek, Group CEO, City Developments Limited

