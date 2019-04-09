Championing maritime innovation

The VDES facilitates collision avoidance (above) and real-time maritime communications applications such as search and rescue, marine safety information and notices, automated reporting and vessel traffic information services.

Tuas Boulevard Yard, the biggest of its kind in South-east Asia, is a next-generation smart and sustainable yard that is designed to maximise efficiency, allowing Sembcorp Marine to deliver cost-effective solutions to its customers.

Offshore & Marine Engineering Award

Sembcorp Marine

With a track record of over 50 years, Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries.

The company focuses on four key capabilities: rigs and floaters; repairs and upgrades; offshore platforms; and specialised shipbuilding.

Its customers include major energy companies, drilling contractors, shipping companies as well as owners and operators of floating production units.

As part of a global operation, Sembcorp Marine owns and operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Indonesia, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Sembcorp Marine has made significant contributions to Singapore's development as an international maritime centre.

It currently operates five yards in Singapore, and has plans to further expand by developing the Tuas Boulevard Yard - a next generation smart and sustainable yard. Sembcorp Marine topped the global list for the highest number of LNG vessel repairs for the fifth time last year.

The company has been an innovator in the maritime sector and a strong supporter of national initiatives.

For instance, it collaborated with DNV GL, A*Star and the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster to develop disruptive applications in additive manufacturing, as well as drone and digital twin technologies.

The company has also successfully deepened its footprint in offshore renewable energy engineering solutions by securing two new projects worth over S$200 million in 2018.

These involve the fabrication and substation topsides for offshore wind farms. Sembcorp Marine is further committed to grooming the maritime workforce here, and has worked with the Institute of Technical Education on the Work-Learn technical Diploma and with Singapore Management University on the Leadership Development Programme.

Outstanding Maritime R&D and Technology Award

VHF Data Exchange System by ST Engineering Electronics and A*Star's I2R

Through a joint effort between ST Engineering's Electronics and A*Star's Institute for Infocomm Research (I2R), a Very High Frequency (VHF) Data Exchange System (VDES) for safe navigation at sea was developed, a first for Singapore's maritime sector.

The VDES provides a robust communication system supporting the safety and efficiency of both ship and shore operations.

In particular, the system facilitates collision avoidance and real-time maritime communications applications such as search and rescue, marine safety information and notices, automated reporting and vessel traffic information services.

The system is capable of digital transmission at higher data rates of 32 times the current Automatic Identification System - a tracking system that uses transponders on ships and is used by vessel traffic services - and a long-range coverage of up to 100 kilometres.

VDES is one of several technologies that Singapore has adopted as part of its efforts to enhance safety at sea and at its port.