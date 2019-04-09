Leading the way in Singapore's maritime sector

CMA CGM: International Maritime Centre Award (Corporate)

"Since 2016, CMA CGM set its regional hub in Singapore, where its subsidiary APL is also headquartered. In Singapore, the CMA CGM Group employs close to 1,000 people and offers more than 100 services per week thanks to its best-in-class network of Ocean Alliance, North-South and Short-Sea lines. As a testimony to this local commitment, the Group has entered into several strategic partnerships aimed at boosting its presence and developing Singapore as an international maritime centre."

Mathieu Girardin, VP, CMA CGM Asia Regional Office

DNV GL: Offshore & Marine Engineering Award (Special Mention)

"Singapore is one of our key hubs for DNV GL globally, and we aim at becoming an even stronger lighthouse both internally and externally in the market going forward.

In the last years we have reinforced our expertise locally by setting key activities like the Centre of Excellence for Additive Manufacturing and Technical helpdesk hub, which contributes to Singapore Industry 4.0 roadmap and we are proud that our efforts in this space are recognised by Singapore institutions."

Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, regional manager, South East Asia, Pacific & India, DNV GL Maritime

East Port Maritime: Maritime Service Provider Award (Special Mention)

"Eastport Maritime has adopted a two-pronged approach for growth. The first involves the adoption of technology to achieve synergy in our work processes. Our second prong is to strengthen our workforce's Singaporean core. We have in place training programmes which allow fresh entries into the industry to learn quickly.

Eastport also seeks to help employees whose job tasks have become redundant to learn new roles so that we can retain their wealth of experience and knowledge within our organisation."

Matthias Cher, chairman, Eastport Maritime

Gina Lee-Wan: International Maritime Centre Award (Individual)

"I have seen Singapore transform into a leading international maritime centre which the international maritime community has a very high regard for. Shipping being one of the key pillars of Singapore's economy, motivates me to do even more so that we remain a leading international maritime centre, which continues to grow even further for the benefit of Singapore and Singaporeans."

Gina Lee-Wan, partner and co-head, Maritime & Aviation Practice, Allen & Gledhill LLP

Hong Lam Marine: Bunker Award

"We started business in 1981 owning two vessels for bunkering services. Our bunker fleet is now 20 vessels operating mainly for the oil majors and leading container lines. We are pioneers for the Coriolis Mass Flow Meter System for custody deliveries having developed this with the MPA and a key customer. We will continue to work closely with our esteemed customers especially in view of the forthcoming Global Sulphur Cap 2020 regulations by providing optimum value and done safely."

Lim Teck Cheng, executive chairman, Hong Lam Marine

Institute of Technical Education: Excellence in Manpower Training and Development Award (Special Mention)

"To support the maritime sector, ITE has, in addition to its broad-based courses for this sector, introduced the Marine & Offshore Engineering Work-Learn Technical Diploma (WLTD) in 2018. Through active involvement of industry in our curriculum development, we ensure quality and relevance of our programmes. We have also further enhanced our delivery through the adoption of technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. To broaden career prospects within the sector, a new Maritime Business WLTD will be launched in 2020."

Dr Ang Kiam Wee, principal, ITE College Central

Jurong Port: Excellence in Manpower Training and Development Award

"Investing in manpower has helped Jurong Port (JP) with talent attraction and retention. We increase the employability of our employees through skills upgrading and certifications, and provide them with a structured competency-based career path. These have helped our waterfront cargo handling capabilities achieve greater productivity. There is still much to do to harness the potential of our people, including the young, creative millennials, who will no doubt steer JP and the port community to greater heights."

Michael Goh, chief corporate services officer, Jurong Port

Pacific Carriers Limited: SRS Ship Owner of the Year Award

"Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL), the shipping arm of the Kuok Group, operates over 100 vessels globally, being the maritime logistics solutions provider of choice to our customers. As a responsible shipowner, we maintain strict standards in selecting our vessels' registrations. The Singapore Flag is naturally PCL's flag of choice as it is highly regarded internationally by charterers and banks. PCL looks forward to continue to support the Singapore Flag as we grow our global fleet of ships."

Hor Weng Yew, CEO of Pacific Carriers Limited

Sembcorp Marine: Offshore & Marine Engineering Award

"As an engineering solutions provider to the global offshore, marine and energy industries, Sembcorp Marine's strategic investment in new capabilities and production capacity helps us compete effectively for large-scale and complex projects. We aspire to move up the value chain by realising opportunities in new and existing markets, growing our innovation, technology and portfolio of solutions, and optimising our flagship, Tuas Boulevard Yard, to take on more projects."

Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President & CEO

ST Engineering and A*Star's I2R: Outstanding Maritime R&D and Technology Award

"A centrepiece of Singapore's maritime ecosystem is to develop local capabilities in maritime technology, through collaborations with industry partners and research institutes. ST Engineering, a global technology, defence and engineering group, took the lead role in developing a VHF Data Exchange System, in collaboration with I2R. Going forward, ST Engineering will continue to enhance its maritime technology profile through several programmes, such as the Next Generation Vessel Traffic Management System and Remote Pilotage for autonomous applications."

Goh Wai Pheng, GM of Satcom & Sensor Systems, Electronics, ST Engineering

Wilhelmsen Ships Service: Maritime Service Provider Award

"Working closely with MPA and various other active stakeholders, Singapore has become an important springboard for our continued advancement of the agency business, with projects such as our Agency by Air drone delivery trial, which is just the beginning. Our commitment to safety will remain at the core of our future plans as we look to develop existing partnerships, and establish new ones, while continuing our growth in this strategic location."

Michael Buchanan, Ships Agency director, Oceania & Singapore, Wilhelmsen Ships Service

BW Group: SRS Green Ship of the Year Award

"Singapore is a reputable and respected flag state, and with the government's strong emphasis on developing an LNG cluster, it was a natural choice to flag BW Tulip under the SRS. BW is proud of our long history of providing safe, efficient and technologically advanced vessels for our customers. BW Tulip showcases the next-generation design of our LNG vessels, where they are built and fitted with industry-leading equipment to keep our crew safe, reduce our environmental footprint and lower costs for our customers."

Yngvil Åsheim, MD, BW LNG