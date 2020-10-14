You are here

Home > Hub > Strategy Spotlight

Digital transformation amid a pandemic

The Covid-19 crisis has highlighted the urgent need for businesses to accelerate their digitalisation journeys.
Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201014_CPA14UNS_4279754.jpg
“While there are organisations that had begun their digital transformation journey before the pandemic hit, they still had to pick up speed to adapt to the changes as countries fight against the spread of Covid-19,” says Cheung Pui Yuen, chief executive officer, Deloitte Singapore.

BT_20201014_CPA14UNS_4279754.jpg
“There is a growing appreciation among business leaders that digital transformation is less about digital and more about transformation. Less about machines and more about people – helping them flourish in an ever-changing environment,” says Max Loh, managing partner (Singapore and Brunei), EY.

BT_20201014_CPA14UNS_4279754.jpg
“Develop the vision for the business first and then determine the best way that the deployment of technologies and new digital business models can help an organisation achieve its vision and goals,” says Greg Unsworth, partner and risk assurance and digital business leader, PwC Singapore.

BT_20201014_CPA14UNS_4279754.jpg
“Businesses need to ensure that their people have the right tools and connectivity to work remotely and have received the necessary technical and compliance training to be effective, while keeping their own and third-party data safe and secure,” says Ling Su Min, partner, audit, head of data & analytics, head of clients, markets & innovation KPMG in Singapore.

COVID-19 has helped organisations around the world to achieve in a few months what might have taken years in a non-pandemic world: Accelerate their adoption of digital solutions and processes.

Amid the crisis, many companies have had to expedite their digitalisation efforts - from...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 12:34 AM
Consumer

Ikea to buy back used furniture to reduce waste

[STOCKHOLM] Ikea, the world's largest furniture chain, said Tuesday it would begin buying back used furniture from...

Oct 14, 2020 12:31 AM
Government & Economy

Struggling countries seek G20 debt freeze extension

[LONDON] Beneficiaries of the G20 group of major economies' multi-billion dollar debt freeze, which aims to help...

Oct 14, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi calls for Trump to revamp US$1.8t stimulus proposal

[WASHINGTON] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues that President Donald Trump's latest...

Oct 14, 2020 12:01 AM
Transport

Boeing reports more 737 MAX cancellations, deliveries fall

[SEATTLE] Boeing lost another three orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner in September, and delivered 11 total...

Oct 13, 2020 11:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank fined US$16m by German prosecutors in Danske probe

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank was fined 13.5 million euros (S$21.5 million) by Frankfurt prosecutors over money-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

SPH posts first full year net loss of S$83.7m for FY20

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Explosive demand for protective gear sends Medtecs' Q3 top line and net profit up

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for