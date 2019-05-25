You are here
Singapore Junior Championship returns to Keppel Club
Sat, May 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Keppel Club boasts a history and heritage like no other club in Singapore. Founded in 1904 and named after British Royal Navy officer Sir Henry Keppel, who arrived in Singapore in 1832, the popular club has an illustrious past and distinguished present.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait