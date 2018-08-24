You are here

The All-Bling Rolex Daytona

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
The latest "Rainbow" Daytona, made of Everose gold.

ROLEX'S Oyster Perpetual Cosmography Daytona is one of the truly iconic timepieces of today - and it is definitely among the best-known chronograph watches on the planet. The watch comes in many versions: stainless steel, white gold, yellow gold and Rolex's interpretation of pink gold - Everose - and steel and yellow gold combined.

Of course, there's still one more - the one with all the bling! This gem-set model is nicknamed the "Rainbow" Daytona - and is the most expensive in the Daytona collection, because of the precious stones.

The latest "Rainbow" Daytona, made of Everose gold, has 56 brilliant-cut diamonds set into the lugs and crown guard; 11 baguette-cut sapphire hour markers on the dial, each of which matches the colour of the corresponding point on the bezel; and 36 baguette-cut sapphires on the bezel in a rainbow gradation, instead of the tachymetric scale.

The chronograph counters are in pink gold crystals, a material with a particular shimmer effect.

