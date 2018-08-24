Versatility is key here

OFFICINE Panerai went slim when it rolled out the Luminor Due watch line in 2016. Two years after, the new collection has also gone small.

With the introduction of the Luminor Due 3 Days Automatic models with cases as small as 38mm in diameter, the Luminor Due is not only Panerai's thinnest (and most versatile) creations - the cases are as thin as 10.5mm - but it is also the smallest.

The timepieces come in a 42mm - already small among Panerai's models which have cases as big as 60mm - and a 38mm case, in stainless steel or red gold. These dimensions and characteristics make the watches very versatile, as does the new range of colours for the dials and straps of each new model.

ELEGANT, LOGICAL DESIGN

The Luminor Due is the fruit of reworking the historical Luminor design, giving Luminor Due models an elegant, logical design with pure minimalist line. While Panerai timepieces are generally sporty, those in the brand's latest line are also suitable for every wrist and situation - yet immediately recognisable by the Panerai identity.

The Luminor Due 3 Days Automatic watches launched this year come in six versions - four in a 38mm steel or red gold case with an anthracite, black or ivory dial; and two in a steel 42mm case holding an anthracite or ivory dial.

The dial, displaying Panerai's legendary legibility, features large luminous figures in the purest Panerai style. There's a small seconds counter and, for the first time, a date window.

Mounted on the caseband of all the models is the bridge device with lever that protects the winding crown from accidental shocks.

Powering the new Luminor 3 Days Automatic timepieces is a self-winding Panerai in-house movement, the OP XXXIV, which has a power reserve of three days.

The watch is water-resistant to about 100 feet. The straps come in mint green leather, light blue alligator skin, blue leather with Saffiano finish, black alligator skin and untreated brown leather.

Two more models with a bigger 45mm stainless steel case and an anthracite dial are also added to the Luminor Due line this year: the 3 Days Automatic Acciaio and the 3 Days GMT Power Reserve Automatic. The case of both models has clean lines and the characteristic Panerai bridge device which protects the winding crown.

The anthracite dial of the two timepieces, with a small seconds counter and date, carries the classic Panerai design and a "satine soleil" finish which endows the elegant watch with a decidedly sporty spirit. The dial's sandwich structure has two superimposed discs housing the luminous beige substance of the hour markers, making it very legible under all lighting conditions as well as the dark.

The Luminor Due 3 Days Automatic (PAM00943) and the Luminor Due 3 Days GMT Power Reserve Automatic (PAM00944) both have a power reserve indicator. In the first watch, it's circular and found on the back of the watch. The power reserve indicator is located on the dial at 5 o'clock in the second watch, which also has a GMT function with day and night indication that tells time in a second time zone. The seconds and 24-hour indicator is at 9 o'clock.

ACCURATELY SYNCHRONISED

There's also a seconds reset mechanism that stops the balance and zeroes the seconds hand when a time is adjusted, so that the watch can be accurately synchronised.

Both models are driven by a Panerai in-house automatic movement - the 3 Days Automatic by P.4001 and the GMT by P.4002 - with a power reserve of three days. The movements can be admired through the sapphire crystal porthole in the back.

The watches come with a brown alligator strap with contrasting beige stitching and they are water-resistant to about 100 feet.