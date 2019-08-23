You are here

Home > Hub > The Business Of Time 2019

El Primero story to be told at mock-up factory at Ngee Ann City

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

BT_20190823_PZENITH2_8_3855275.jpg
The original Zenith El Primero Chronograph 003.
PHOTO: ZENITH

PART of Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza will be transformed into a watch factory for five days from Aug 28 to Sept 1. Zenith's factory in Le Locle, Switzerland, to be precise. The mock-up factory is set up to tell the story of a watch movement.

Not any ordinary watch mechanism. The El Primero is the world's first automatic chronograph movement, capable of measuring time accurately to one-tenth of a second. And it has staying power - the movement has been around for 50 years and is still going strong.

Titled A Star Through Time, the immersive pop-up exhibition occupying 400 square metres of space, will unveil the movement's half-century story of innovation and prevision - all told by the vintage El Primero pieces and other exclusive timepieces.

Interactive displays will also be used to create a dynamic juxtaposition of heritage and evolution.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The exhibition is open to the public, who can also dive deeper into Zenith's history with the Le Monde Etoile showcase - an experience based on the highly reputed Le Monde Etoile de Zenith, first shown in April last year at the brand's historical factory in Le Locle.

Editor's Choice

Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_STJO23_3871642.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

'Productive longevity' is behind proposals for older workers

Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Accounting bodies, IMDA roll out plan to help smaller firms adopt technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly