El Primero story to be told at mock-up factory at Ngee Ann City

PART of Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza will be transformed into a watch factory for five days from Aug 28 to Sept 1. Zenith's factory in Le Locle, Switzerland, to be precise. The mock-up factory is set up to tell the story of a watch movement.

Not any ordinary watch mechanism. The El Primero is the world's first automatic chronograph movement, capable of measuring time accurately to one-tenth of a second. And it has staying power - the movement has been around for 50 years and is still going strong.

Titled A Star Through Time, the immersive pop-up exhibition occupying 400 square metres of space, will unveil the movement's half-century story of innovation and prevision - all told by the vintage El Primero pieces and other exclusive timepieces.

Interactive displays will also be used to create a dynamic juxtaposition of heritage and evolution.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The exhibition is open to the public, who can also dive deeper into Zenith's history with the Le Monde Etoile showcase - an experience based on the highly reputed Le Monde Etoile de Zenith, first shown in April last year at the brand's historical factory in Le Locle.