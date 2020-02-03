Measuring the impact of the Wuhan virus

FOR nearly two weeks now, the Wuhan coronavirus has jolted investment sentiment, casting a pall on Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities in Asia. The outbreak, which claimed more than 300 lives and caused over 14,000 cases of infection, has been labelled a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). As at 6pm on Feb 2, close to 350 patients have also recovered from the viral infection.

