Measuring the impact of the Wuhan virus

by: 
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT
Monday, February 3, 2020 - 05:50

FOR nearly two weeks now, the Wuhan coronavirus has jolted investment sentiment, casting a pall on Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities in Asia. The outbreak, which claimed more than 300 lives and caused over 14,000 cases of infection, has been labelled a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). As at 6pm on Feb 2, close to 350 patients have also recovered from the viral infection.

