Ackman unveils six new investments in biggest portfolio overhaul in years

Ackman believes the firms’ earnings are poised for strong growth

Ackman has acquired shares starting in the second quarter that will be held in his investment funds including his newest offering Pershing Square USA. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Bill Ackman unveiled six new holdings including Netflix, Visa and Mastercard, marking the billionaire investor’s biggest portfolio overhaul in years.

Ackman said on Thursday (Aug 13) he acquired shares starting in the second quarter that will be held in his investment funds including his newest offering Pershing Square USA, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in April.

Along with Netflix, which Ackman held briefly in 2022 before selling at a loss, his funds are also investing in eye care firm Alcon, exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange and financial data provider S&P Global.

Ackman said he believes the firms’ earnings are poised for strong growth, which he views as the greatest driver of investment value over time.

Ackman, whose stock picks are closely tracked by professional investors and his 2.7 million followers on social media platform X, this year added Microsoft to the portfolio after its stock price dropped following an earnings report, arguing that the software giant would rebound when investors acknowledged its investments in artificial intelligence. Microsoft has since bounced back, thanks in part to outsize gains following its latest earnings report.

The new additions mark the biggest overhaul in years for Ackman’s portfolio, which traditionally owns no more than a dozen companies.

Ackman’s funds have performed strongly over the long haul but have faced challenges recently. Through July, Pershing Square USA was down 3.5 per cent for the year and London-listed Pershing Square Holdings was down 9.2 per cent, compared with a 13 per cent gain for the S&P 500.

In addition to Microsoft, Ackman’s portfolio includes Uber Technologies, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, among others. REUTERS