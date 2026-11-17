The first-of-its-kind transaction could mark the ‘start of a really important evolution’

The novel transaction shows AI can straddle the worlds of algorithmic trading and the old-school art of grappling with clients on deals. PHOTO: REUTERS

TWO bond traders hashed out a deal. Neither was human.

Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), the oldest US bank, and Microsoft used their artificial intelligence agents to negotiate a US Treasury trade, billed by the companies as the first of its kind.

The automated lieutenants haggled and agreed on a price, before humans approved the transaction.

That electronic bickering could mark the start of an era the industry has spent decades bracing for. The novel transaction shows that AI can straddle the worlds of algorithmic trading and what’s been the refuge for humans: the old-school art of grappling with clients on deals.

“We are not suggesting high-touch goes away,” Laide Majiyagbe, the global head of markets at BNY, said in an interview, describing the trades carried out by human brokers negotiating the terms. “There is that space between high-touch and electronic trading that this can step into.”

It’s not that electronic trading is new, or that machines can communicate with each other – especially in Treasuries. But giving computers the ability to deliberate and search for middle ground is new, Majiyagbe said. “We believe this is the start of a really important evolution in the market.”

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Trading desks are already avid users of AI. They deploy it, for example, to sort reams of unstructured data, so analysts and traders can parse changes to adjust pricing. And there are many other AI applications in the works.

As the technology evolves, it is raising questions about how far it can go in transforming – even upending – the daily workflows.

But for now, the “Hello, world!” trade successfully demonstrated by the new AI agents is a proof of concept. The real test is whether it can be scaled up to trade across asset classes in both fair and treacherous markets.

Microsoft’s trade

Big corporations like Microsoft hold Treasury securities to manage mountains of cash reserves. For its bet, Microsoft’s treasury department gave an agent a description of what boundaries would be considered a satisfactory transaction.

The negotiation was carried out with a BNY control layer set up to allow authorised agents to negotiate, while creating an overlay so both sides could confirm they had the same understanding of the proposed terms and accept them.

“We have identified what the agents are allowed to do and who they are allowed to interact with and within those guardrails, they can go back and forth,” said Majiyagbe, who is also on the board of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.

BNY plans to continue testing the system – dubbed the Agentic Negotiation Protocol – while expanding it to other areas of capital markets that involve negotiated workflows. Specific areas of interest include repo deals, foreign-exchange payments, collateral terms and contractual negotiations.

Using AI could bring more players into certain corners of the market.

As a business opportunity, this could reduce the “barrier to entry where human capital investment didn’t make sense for certain people”, Majiyagbe said.

For traders trying to assess how well the system already mimics their work, the agents are not quite there yet. The two autonomous agents, in a transcript reviewed by Bloomberg, engaged in a degree of polite discourse rarely seen on Wall Street desks. BLOOMBERG