Airbus freighter takes first flight to challenge Boeing’s 777

It hopes to gain a bigger slice of the growing cargo business long dominated by Boeing Co

Painted in a cardboard beige to resemble a package, the aircraft took off from Airbus’s Toulouse facility in southern France. PHOTO: REUTERS

(Bloomberg) – Airbus SE flew its new A350 freighter for the first time on Tuesday (Sep 29) morning, an important milestone in the European planemaker’s quest to gain a bigger slice of the growing cargo business long dominated by Boeing Co.

Painted in a cardboard beige to resemble a package, the aircraft took off from Airbus’s Toulouse facility in southern France, where the company is based.

The A350 freighter was originally supposed to enter operations in 2025, but supply chain constraints caused repeated delays. The aircraft is now due to start commercial service with customers in the second half of next year.

The freighter is built using the platform of Airbus’ biggest aircraft in production, the A350-1000. It’s specifically built as a freighter rather than many cargo-carrying models that have been converted from passenger aircraft.

The plane is set to compete with Boeing’s 777 and 747, which account for the bulk global cargo operations. Airbus has received more than 100 orders for the aircraft, including 20 from Atlas Air, one of the biggest air freight operators in the world and previously a loyal Boeing customer.

Recent geopolitical woes have created an uptick in demand for transporting cargo by air to avoid risky waters like the strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, where ships have been delayed or damaged. BLOOMBERG