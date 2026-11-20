Drugmakers worry about tech firms’ potential to go from ally to rival

Many biotech and pharma executives fret about tech companies’ speed and intensity and their ability to lure investors with flashy promises. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

[FRANKFURT] As Alphabet’s Isomorphic Labs and Anthropic raise billions and pledge to use artificial intelligence to cure diseases, traditional pharma companies are feeling the pressure.

Many biotech and pharma executives fretted about tech companies’ speed and intensity, their ability to lure investors with flashy promises, and their potential to go from ally to rival at Europe’s top annual life science event this week.

That is as drugmakers rush to exploit AI themselves.

“It’s a new world for us,” said Charl van Zyl, the chief executive officer of H Lundbeck.

The Danish drugmaker has partnerships with AI companies like Cradle Bio, notably to boost productivity in research and development, and says it does not see such companies as rivals yet.

But “there is always that risk over time that AI companies will become our competitor”.

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Isomorphic, which just raised US$5 billion in funding, has partnerships with drugmakers including Novartis and Merck & Co – but it is also developing its own molecules in fields like cancer.

CEO Demis Hassabis has said the company would have a drug in trials by the end of 2026, which would be faster than traditional pharma timelines.

Anthropic also has six partnerships in drug development as well as its own internal programmes, including in rare childhood forms of muscular dystrophy, and Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan joined the company’s board in 2026.

Co-founder Dario Amodei predicted in 2024 that AI would help compress the next 50 to 100 years of progress in biology into five to 10 years.

The level of intensity from Big Tech customers like Isomorphic is much higher than had been typical, said Ray Chen, president of GenScript Biotech’s life science unit, which helps companies pair fast lab testing with AI tools.

Biology experiments and coding both involve a cycle of “you design, you build, you learn, you do it again”, he said. “But the feedback, the loop, in coding is much faster.”

Some executives said that small and medium-sized drugmakers would likely be able to pivot toward the AI opportunity more quickly than large ones with long-established processes for working in the highly regulated environment of getting drugs approved.

Speed is crucial

“We’ll never be the frontier tech organisation,” said Sarah Nam, head of AI strategy and partnerships at AbbVie, in a panel at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

“The best way is really to partner with the right organisations,” she said, and AbbVie is looking for these partners at major AI conferences instead of the usual medical meetings.

“The most important currency in our business will be speed,” according to Adam Steensberg, the CEO of Zealand Pharma, whose focus is on metabolic diseases like diabetes and obesity. “If you can’t afford speed, it will be a problem.”

Other industry leaders said the question is not just how much faster they can move using AI, but whether the technology can help solve new problems.

“AI is about doing things that you couldn’t do before,” said Recursion Pharmaceuticals CEO Najat Khan.

The key is to use the technology as a tool, others said, with success depending on the quality of the data and science underpinning the work.

Transformational tools

“The tools we have available today are transformational in terms of how we can think as drug developers,” said Ken Macnamara, CEO of Trogenix, a Scottish startup that uses an AI platform called Odysseus to target cancer cells.

Founded in 2023, the company has already begun an early-stage trial in brain tumors. “We couldn’t have brought this medicine to the clinic five years ago.”

Getting an AI-designed medicine into human trials is not a computing exercise.

It requires work in the lab, tests in animals and design fine-tuning to ensure a potential medicine gets into the body in the most optimal way. Clearing these hurdles may be a challenge for some AI companies.

“Remember a drug is more than ‘do I have a molecule that does something in a person’,” said Alistair Henry, the chief scientific officer at Belgium’s UCB.

The proof point of showing that AI-designed drugs can deliver in clinical trials is getting closer, with companies including Generate Biomedicines and Insilico Medicine Cayman TopCo starting late-stage studies.

Recursion also agreed on the structure of its late-stage trial with regulators this week.

Another point of concern is where the money is flowing as AI firms grab headlines and attract funding attention.

Belgian biotech Bioxodes, for one, is looking to raise 50 million euros (US$55 million) to fund clinical trials for a stroke treatment derived from tick saliva.

“We definitely see how investors are focusing more on AI”, said CEO Marc Dechamps, “which makes it harder to attract money for biotech companies focused on less hyped areas”. BLOOMBERG