The Business Times unravels the brains, businesses and brass plates behind a sweeping fraud crackdown, using Handshakes data

Chen Zhi, who has since been extradited to China following his arrest, was accused of growing his multinational conglomerate Prince Holding Group with his top executives into "one of Asia's largest transnational criminal organisations". PHOTO: CCTV

[SINGAPORE] In one of the largest financial fraud takedowns in history, the US in October 2025 slapped 17 individuals and 128 entities from across nine territories with sanctions for their alleged links to accused scam kingpin Chen Zhi and his network.

Some US$15 billion worth of Bitcoin was seized by its Justice Department under the largest forfeiture action in its history.

US authorities claimed the 38-year-old mastermind – who has since been extradited to China following his arrest – grew his multinational conglomerate Prince Holding Group with his top executives into one of Asia’s largest transnational criminal organisations.