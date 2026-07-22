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Andy Burnham’s new Cabinet reflects his focus on UK economic growth

A sweeping overhaul signals a new financial direction for the country, but markets remain cautious

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    • New PM Andy Burnham has said he wants to end what he describes as four decades of “neoliberalism” in the UK.
    • New PM Andy Burnham has said he wants to end what he describes as four decades of “neoliberalism” in the UK. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Wed, Jul 22, 2026 · 04:30 PM

    [LONDON] Andy Burnham assumed the role of the UK’s new prime minister on Monday (Jul 20).

    Going into office, one of his key agendas is reigniting economic growth. By the end of 2023, UK gross domestic product per capita, in real terms, was estimated to be around 28 per cent below the post-war trend growth from 1955 to 2008.

    His pick of advisers and Cabinet appointments reflects his attempt at correcting that course.

    UK Labour PartyUK politicsAndy BurnhamUK economy

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