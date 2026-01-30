Apple to prioritise premium iPhone launches amid memory crunch, Nikkei Asia reports

It will focus on delivering its first foldable model and two non-folding ones in the second half of 2026

APPLE is prioritising the production and shipment of its three highest-end iPhone models for 2026, while delaying the rollout of its standard model due to a marketing strategy shift and supply-chain constraints, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday (Jan 30), citing four sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The US tech giant did not immediately respond to a request for comments outside regular business hours.

It will focus on delivering its first foldable iPhone and two non-folding models – with upgraded cameras and larger displays – for a flagship launch in the second half of 2026.

The standard iPhone 18 is now slated to ship in the first half of 2027, the report said.

The move is aimed at optimising resources, as well as maximising revenue and profits from its premium devices, amid the rising cost of memory chips and materials.

It is also to minimise production risks tied to the more complex industrial techniques for Apple’s first foldable device, the report added.

An executive at an iPhone supplier with direct knowledge of the plan told Nikkei Asia: “Supply-chain smoothness is one of the key challenges for this year, and the change in marketing strategy also played a part in the decision (to prioritise premium models).”

On Thursday, Apple beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, driven by strong iPhone demand and a sharp rebound in China.

CEO Tim Cook told Reuters that demand for the latest handsets was “staggering”. REUTERS