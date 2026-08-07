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2 dead, including gunman, at school shooting in Thailand, officials say

Police identified the perpetrator as a student

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Published Fri, Aug 7, 2026 · 12:12 PM — Updated Fri, Aug 7, 2026 · 01:07 PM
    • Students are evacuated from Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the site of a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Aug 7.
    • Students are evacuated from Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the site of a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Aug 7.
    • Teachers at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the site of a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok on Aug 7.
    • Emergency personnel at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the site of a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Aug 7.
    • Students are evacuated from Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the site of a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Aug 7. PHOTO: REUTERS
    • Students are evacuated from Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the site of a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Aug 7. PHOTO: REUTERS
    • Teachers at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the site of a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok on Aug 7. PHOTO: REUTERS
    • Emergency personnel at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the site of a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Aug 7. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BANG KRUAI DISTRICT] At least one teacher was killed and four other people injured by a student who opened fire at a school in Thailand on Friday (Aug 7) before killing himself, authorities said.

    Nonthaburi provincial police commander Dechrapee Kongdee confirmed the casualties to Reuters and said the suspected gunman had committed suicide. Among those injured were one teacher and three students, he said.

    The incident took place in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province north of Bangkok. Police identified the perpetrator as a student.

    One student, 18, told Reuters he initially thought there were firecrackers going off or someone banging an object.

    “I didn’t think it was a gun at first,” he said, “There were many shots: bang bang bang. Then it went quiet. Then it started again.”

    Students with a relative after being evacuated from Debsirin Nonthaburi School, the site of a shooting incident, in Bang Kruai district in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok on Aug 7. PHOTO: REUTERS

    In photos circulated by emergency workers, students streamed out of the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, on the north-western outskirts of Bangkok, as ambulances operated. In one photo, one person is seen lying down on a stretcher outside an ambulance, while another is attended to by a medic.

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    In the 2025 academic year, the school had an enrollment of around 3,100 students and 147 teachers, according to district authorities. In February a teacher died and a student was injured in southern Thailand’s Hat Yai district after a gunman opened fire at a school. REUTERS

    This is a developing story

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