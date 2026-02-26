After a year, Indonesia’s Danantara under pressure to prove governance and returns

As the sovereign investment vehicle enters its second year, analysts expect greater focus on performance metrics

Danantara is being positioned as a cornerstone of President Prabowo Subianto’s (third from left) economic strategy. PHOTO: DANANTARA

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s sovereign investment vehicle Danantara has completed its first year with institutional structures largely in place, but analysts say its long-term credibility will depend on execution, transparency and measurable returns rather than announcements.

Launched on Feb 25 last year as a key pillar of President Prabowo Subianto’s economic agenda, Danantara or Daya Anagata Nusantara was tasked with consolidating oversight of roughly 1,000 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and generating investment returns.

One year on, analysts describe its progress as foundational, with performance delivery now the main test.