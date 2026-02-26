The Business Times
After a year, Indonesia’s Danantara under pressure to prove governance and returns

As the sovereign investment vehicle enters its second year, analysts expect greater focus on performance metrics

Elisa Valenta

Published Thu, Feb 26, 2026 · 02:12 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Danantara is being positioned as a cornerstone of President Prabowo Subianto’s (third from left) economic strategy.
    • Danantara is being positioned as a cornerstone of President Prabowo Subianto’s (third from left) economic strategy. PHOTO: DANANTARA

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia’s sovereign investment vehicle Danantara has completed its first year with institutional structures largely in place, but analysts say its long-term credibility will depend on execution, transparency and measurable returns rather than announcements.

    Launched on Feb 25 last year as a key pillar of President Prabowo Subianto’s economic agenda, Danantara or Daya Anagata Nusantara was tasked with consolidating oversight of roughly 1,000 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and generating investment returns.

    One year on, analysts describe its progress as foundational, with performance delivery now the main test.

    Indonesia

